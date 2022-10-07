International Seminar on Management of Education and Work in Health starts this Tuesday (27) — CMIO(Brazil)

From this Tuesday (27) to Thursday (29), the Ministry of Health promotes the International Seminar on Management of Education and Work in Health. The event brings together 150 professionals from the Americas, Europe and Africa to share practical experiences in achieving good results in the area of ​​human resources for health. Initiatives from Canada, Colombia, Chile, Uruguay, Portugal, Spain and South Africa will be analyzed.

The exchange of information will be part of a set of discussions to support the construction of a national debate on the subject. The intention is to reorient the Brazilian policy on education and work in health, including the construction of a propositional national agenda for the area of ​​human resources in the Unified Health System (SUS), in its dimensions of education and work.

The following topics are included in the program:

Overview of Education Management and Human Resources in Health in MS/SUS;

Continuing Education in Health and Human Resource Management in Health

Current Status and Trends in South Africa, Canada, Spain, Chile, Uruguay; National Policy on Permanent Education in Health and the Brazilian Health Education Scenario;

Construction and Implementation of an Artificial Intelligence System in the Management of Human Resources in Health in Brazil;

New National Health Human Talent Policy in Colombia; – Data Analysis and Human Resources Management in Health;

Effectiveness of Municipal Health Plans and Continuing Training of Human Resources in the SUS.

The event, promoted through the Department of Labor Management and Health Education (SGTES/MS), takes place in a hybrid way. The live part will be broadcast from the auditorium of Instituto Serzedello Corrêa, in Brasília/DF.

Service:

International Seminar on Management of Education and Work in Health

Date: September 27th to 29th (Tuesday to Thursday)

Hours: 9 am to 6 pm

Location: Auditorium of the Serzedello Corrêa Institute – South Sports Clubs Sector – Section 3 – Brasília/DF

Ministry of Health