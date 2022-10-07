In October, Ministry of Health promotes the IV National Seminar on Environmental Health Surveillance — CMIO(Brazil)

Environmental health comprises those aspects of human health that are determined by physical, chemical, biological, social and psychological factors in the environment, including quality of life. To understand the socio-environmental relationships between health and illness, the well-being of population groups and their process of exposure to external factors are taken into account.

This Monday (26), World Environmental Health Day, the Ministry of Health begins the dissemination of the IV National Seminar on Environmental Health Surveillance, which will be held on October 18, 19 and 20, 2022, online. The meeting will share experiences, strengthen environmental health surveillance in Brazil and promote reflection and integration between the components of the VSA. Experts will discuss topics such as:

Surveillance in environmental health and the territory;

Social control and participatory surveillance in environmental health;

Public health emergencies and surveillance performance;

Climate and environmental health, among others.

The fourth edition of the seminar invites health professionals, state and municipal government managers, organized civil society organizations and interested parties to present videos on environmental health surveillance practices in the territories where they operate. The selected videos will be presented throughout the event, promoting the exchange of experiences and sharing the diversity of practices. Registration for submission of videos is open until Friday (30), through the link

Registration for the event will be open to the public soon, through the link Interested parties must wait for registration to open to access the platform. The email seminariovsa@saude.gov.br is available for questions and/or clarifications.

other actions

Due to the importance of the theme, Ministries of Health and Education launched the Thematic Notebook of the Health at School Program: Environmental Health, an intersectoral work focused on shared and co-responsible actions, which promotes articulation for health care at school.

The Pasta also recalls that the General Coordination of Environmental Health Surveillance of the Department of Environmental Health, Workers and Surveillance of Public Health Emergencies (SVS/MS) monitors the quality of water for human consumption and the health of populations exposed to substances chemicals and atmospheric pollutants.

