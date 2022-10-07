Brazil reaches 52% vaccination coverage against poliomyelitis; understand the importance of vaccination — CMIO(Brazil)

Of the 14.3 million children under five who are part of the target audience of the National Vaccination Campaign against Poliomyelitis and Multivaccination, 11.5 million are children between one and under five years old. Of this public, more than 52% are immunized. So far, about 6 million doses have been applied in Brazil. The campaign was extended by the Ministry of Health until September 30th (Ministry of Health extends the National Vaccination Campaign against Poliomyelitis and Multivaccination until September 30th).

The entire population under five years of age needs to be vaccinated to prevent the reintroduction of the virus that causes infantile paralysis. Children under 1 year of age should be immunized according to the vaccination status for the primary schedule. Children aged 1 to 4 years should take one dose of Oral Poliomyelitis Vaccine (OPV), provided they have already received the three doses of Inactivated Poliomyelitis Vaccine (VIP) in the basic regimen.

In addition to polio vaccination, the campaign also aims to reduce the number of unvaccinated people under 15 years of age and improve vaccination coverage of other immunizers, according to the National Calendar. Vaccines applied during the campaign are also available throughout the year, free of charge, through the Unified Health System (SUS). Are they:

Hepatitis A and B

Penta (DTP/Hib/Hep B)

Pneumococcal 10 brave

VIP (Inactivated Poliomyelitis Vaccine)

HRV (Human Rotavirus Vaccine)

Meningococcal C (conjugated)

OPV (Oral Polio Vaccine)

Yellow fever

MMR (measles, rubella, mumps)

Tetraviral (measles, rubella, mumps, chickenpox)

DTP (Triple Bacterial)

Varicella

Quadrivalent HPV (Human Papillomavirus)

Brazil is one of the world references in immunization and has one of the largest vaccination programs in the world. The National Immunization Program (PNI) annually applies an average of 100 million doses, and the SUS has the capacity to vaccinate about one million people per day throughout Brazil.

Some diseases are eliminated due to vaccination, but the occurrence of low vaccination coverage can cause the reintroduction of these diseases in the country, returning to a public health problem. Brazil has already eliminated five diseases with immunization:

Poliomyelitis (infantile paralysis);

Congenital Rubella Syndrome;

Rubella;

Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus;

Smallpox.

Ministry of Health