Health reinforces the importance of the Ear Test to identify hearing problems in newborns — CMIO(Brazil)

Data from the National Health Survey (PNS-2019) indicate that 1.1% of the Brazilian population has some degree of hearing impairment (deafness). This number represents 2.2 million people. This Monday (26), National Day of the Deaf, the Ministry of Health reinforces that the Neonatal Hearing Screening, also known as the Ear Test, is an important test to detect if the newborn has hearing problems.

According to the Virtual Health Library of the Ministry of Health (Deafness), deafness is the name given to the impossibility or difficulty of hearing. Hearing consists of a system of channels that conducts sound to the inner ear, where these waves are transformed into electrical stimuli and sent to the brain, the organ responsible for recognizing what is heard. With the performance of the Ear Test it is possible to have a diagnosis and early start the treatment of hearing disorders. The exam is quick, painless and has no contraindication.

Causes

Cochlea or auditory nerve deafness is triggered by viruses, meningitis, use of certain medications or drugs, genetic propensity, exposure to high-intensity noise, presbycusis (caused by age), head trauma, birth defects, allergies, metabolic problems, tumors. The treatment, according to each case, is done with medication, surgery or use of a device.

Conduction deafness is caused by accumulation of earwax, infections (otitis), or immobilization of one or more bones in the ear. Treatment is with medication or surgery.

Other factors

– Cases of deafness in the family;

– premature birth;

– Low weight at birth;

– Use of toxic antibiotics to the ear and diuretics in the nursery;

– Congenital infections mainly syphilis, toxoplasmosis and rubella.

Prevention

– In pregnant women, diseases such as syphilis, rubella and toxoplasmosis can cause deafness in children, so prenatal medical advice is necessary. Women should get the rubella vaccine before adolescence so that they are protected during pregnancy;

– Be careful with sharp objects, such as pens and staples, because if introduced into the ears, they can cause serious injuries;

– Use of protective equipment for workers exposed to occupational hazards caused by noise.

Delay in children’s speech development can indicate hearing problems, which is reason for a consultation with a specialist doctor. Likewise, it is essential for companies to monitor the hearing health of workers, in order to eliminate or reduce noise in the work environment.

The choice of September 26 is a tribute to the creation of the first School for the Deaf in Brazil, in 1857, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, which is currently known as the National Institute of Education for the Deaf (INES).

Ministry of Health