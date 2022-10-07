Programming of the International Seminar on Management of Education and Work in Health foresees the launch of two books — CMIO(Brazil)

Two books will be launched during the International Seminar on Management of Education and Work in Health, held from this Tuesday (27): “Health simulation for teaching and evaluation: concepts and practices” and “Clinical Simulation: teaching and evaluation in the different areas of Medicine and Nursing”. The event will be broadcast live on Youtube.

The publication of the publications takes place on Thursday (29), from 14:00h. Each book will have 300 printed units, under the responsibility of the Brazilian Association of Medical Education (ABEM) and are the result of a partnership signed between the Secretariat for Management of Work and Education in Health (SGTES/MS), the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) , Empresa Brasileira de Serviços Hospitalares (Ebserh) and ABEM, which enabled the realization of the project “Development of the Network of Clinical Simulation Centers”.

The project encourages training in realistic and clinical simulation. This occurs through the production of modules to be made available for training courses for professors and professionals in health courses, integrated into practice scenarios for better performance in teaching, research and extension.

The decision to structure the production of these two textbooks came from the Multipliers Course for the Development of the Clinical Simulation Centers Network, which addressed the innovative theme for Brazil, considering the large production of material for its development.

The course started in October 2019 and ended in August 2021. The target audience were professors, preceptors, managers and health professionals from federal universities linked to Ebserh hospitals. 430 places were offered and 323 professionals from 18 federal hospitals from all regions of the country were trained. Of this total, 45% were doctors and 55% other professionals, most of them nurses.

The course is aimed at training multipliers who train new professionals. They must use the knowledge gained where they work. The teachers trained by the course will also be able to train their students.

Live broadcast

The International Seminar on Management of Education and Work in Health will be broadcast live on the Ministry of Health‘s YouTube channel. Follow:

Service

Launch of the books “Health Simulation for Teaching and Assessment: concepts and practice” and “Clinical Simulation: teaching and assessment in different areas of Medicine and Nursing”

Date: September 29 (Thursday)

Location: Auditorium of the Serzedello Corrêa Institute (ISC), at the Superior School of the Federal Audit Court (TCU), South Sports Clubs Sector, Section 3, Brasília

Hours: 2pm to 5pm

