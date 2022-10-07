Moving average of deaths from Covid-19 is the lowest in Brazil since the beginning of the pandemic — Português (Brasil)

The moving average of deaths from Covid-19 in the country is at the lowest level since April 2020. The index is at 67%, a low of 26% compared to 14 days ago. The moving average of cases shows a reduction of 24% in the same period.

The low rates of contamination and deaths from the coronavirus reflect, among other measures, the high vaccination coverage. So far, more than 166 million people have taken the second dose or single dose of the vaccine – equivalent to 78% of the Brazilian population.

The low rate corroborates the view of the World Health Organization (WHO) that the end of the pandemic may be close. “We have never been in a better time to end this global health emergency. We are beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom on Monday.

The Ministry of Health reinforces that, in order to maintain low rates, it is necessary for all eligible publics to seek vaccination posts to complete the primary vaccination schedule, in addition to the application of booster doses against the virus.

Variation map in Brazil

According to data from the Ministry of Health, this Monday (26), six states showed a 100% drop in the variation of deaths. They are: Acre, Rondônia, Maranhão, Tocantins, Espírito Santo and Sergipe. In total, 15 states registered a reduction in the indices. As for the variation of reported cases for the 26th, 17 states show a reduction.

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health