Ministry of Health distributes around one million vaccines against Covid-19 — Português (Brasil)

The Ministry of Health concludes in the next few days the distribution of almost one million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 throughout the country, to serve children from 3 to under 5 years of age. Coronavac’s immunizer has already gone through all the certification stages and arrives in the states ready for use.

Since the beginning of the National Vaccination Campaign, approximately 520 million doses have been sent to the states and the Federal District. The immunizers are distributed according to the request made in the System of Strategic Inputs in Health (SIES) by the State Health Departments, which must be responsible for directing the appropriate amounts to the municipalities.

So far, 483 million doses have been applied to Brazilians. There are 166 million people with a complete vaccination schedule with two doses or a single dose, which is equivalent to 78% of the population.

The moving average of deaths from Covid-19 in the country is at the lowest level since April 2020. The index is at 67%, a low of 26% compared to 14 days ago. The moving average of cases shows a reduction of 24% in the same period.

To keep the rates down, the Ministry of Health reinforces the need for all eligible publics to seek vaccination posts to complete the primary vaccination schedule, in addition to the application of booster doses.

Ministry of Health