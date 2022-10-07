With telephone interviews, Saúde begins operation of Vigitel 2022 — CMIO(Brazil)

In September, the Ministry of Health began collecting data from one of the most traditional health questionnaires in Brazil, the Surveillance System for Risk and Protection Factors for Chronic Diseases by Telephone Survey, Vigitel. This year, in addition to fixed telephony, interviews will also be carried out by cell phone. Approximately 27 thousand interviews will be carried out for landline telephones and 13 thousand for mobile. Completion is scheduled for December 2022, with an extension possible until February 2023. The publication of the results should take place in the first half of next year.

Professors and researchers from the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) and professionals from the Ministry of Health‘s technical team carried out training and training with interviewers, supervisors and managers, as well as monitored the beginning of the interviews.

Together with other questionnaires, such as household and school populations, Vigitel contributes to the expansion of knowledge about Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in the country and supports the formulation of public policies aimed at promoting an improvement in the quality of life of the population. Brazilian population.

The results of this system support the monitoring of the goals proposed in the Strategic Action Plan for Coping with Chronic Noncommunicable Diseases in Brazil 2011-2022 and the Strategic Action Plan for Coping with Chronic Diseases and Non-Communicable Diseases in Brazil 2021-2030, among others, at a global level.

Essential for carrying out the research, the records of the contact lines were made available by Anatel and form part of the consumer registration database. Sharing complies with the General Data Protection Law (LGPD), which guarantees confidentiality and protects the population’s data privacy.

Ministry of Health