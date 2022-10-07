Ministry of Health launches extension program in partnership with federal universities — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health launched the Extension Program for the Implementation of the SUS Health Surveillance Policy and Community Participation. The objective is to strengthen and support the implementation of the National Health Surveillance Policy (PNVS) with the involvement and mobilization of Public Higher Education Institutions through extension projects.

These projects will have the participation of different segments of society and will take place in all territories, with surveillance and health promotion actions.

Another proposal of the action is to promote the qualification of communities, managers and health teams in the planning, development and evaluation of Health Surveillance, thus developing a network of experiences, debates and projects that can support and accompany local and regional surveillance actions. and health promotion.

Programs like this are of fundamental importance so that public agencies and federal universities can, in partnership, build a dialogue with the population, according to Arnaldo Medeiros, secretary of Health Surveillance (SVS/MS). “Health is a right for all and a duty of the State. We need to unite all the necessary efforts so that we can offer a quality public health service,” he said.

Ministry of Health