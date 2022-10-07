Open call for a patient perspective on medication for systemic arterial hypertension — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health has opened a public call for a patient perspective on the combination drug losartan + hydrochlorothiazide / benazepril monotherapy / benazepril + amlodipine / chlorthalidone monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with inadequately controlled systemic arterial hypertension. Monotherapy is the method in which the treatment process is carried out using only one drug or procedure.

The application deadline is October 7th. The technology was demanded with a proposal for incorporation into the Unified Health System (SUS) and will be evaluated by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec).

In this call, priority will be given to enrollments of patients with the health condition and who use or have already used the drug being evaluated by Conitec.

The proposal encourages social participation in the Health Technology Assessment (HTA) process, since all aspects related to real life bring important considerations.

patient perspective

Patient Perspective it is a space for SUS users to share with the Conitec Plenary their experiences about technologies being evaluated or related health conditions.

How to participate

After registering on the gov.br website, interested parties must access the Participate + Brazil for submitting the application. Select the “Opine Here” button and then filter the search to find the public call you want.

If in doubt, click here.

Ministry of Health