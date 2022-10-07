leading cause of death in the world can be prevented — Português (Brasil)

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death not only in Brazil, but throughout the planet. Every year, thousands of Brazilians die as a result of these diseases. Some heart diseases can be discovered in the first years of life, congenital heart disease. Others appear throughout life. Cardiovascular diseases can affect the heart and blood vessels, such as coronary artery disease, which involves chest pain and acute myocardial infarction, which is the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in the world.

The main risk factors for the development of cardiovascular diseases are smoking, excess cholesterol, as they can accumulate and lead to the formation of fat plaques, hypertension, obesity, stress, depression and diabetes. Diabetics are two to four times more likely to have a heart attack. In this sense, it is essential to change habits.

Cardiovascular diseases often develop over time and therefore have no symptoms early on. However, signs such as pain or discomfort in the center of the chest, arms, left shoulder, elbows, jaw or back can be a sign of a heart attack. In addition, the person may have difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; feeling sick or vomiting; feeling faint or dizzy; cold sweat; and pallor. Women are more likely to experience shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, and back or jaw pain.

Treatment in SUS

The Unified Health System (SUS) offers comprehensive and free care for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases. In the first service, in the Basic Health Units, prevention actions are available, such as follow-up and monitoring of risk factors such as hypertension and diabetes. If there is a need, such as a diagnosis of cardiovascular disease, the patient is referred to Specialized Care, where he will have all assistance for follow-up with a specialist, exams, treatment and the necessary outpatient or surgical procedures. Brazil has more than 300 specialized centers of high cardiovascular complexity.

Marco Guimarães

Ministry of Health