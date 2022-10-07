International experiences in public health management are presented at a seminar in Brasília — CMIO(Brazil)

Initiatives from Canada, Colombia, Chile, Uruguay, Spain and the United Kingdom in public health administration are addressed at the International Seminar on Management of Education and Work in Health. The event, promoted by the Ministry of Health‘s National Secretariat for Work Management and Education (SGTES), began on Tuesday morning (27) and continues until Thursday (29), in Brasília. To explain the proposed themes, the meeting counts on the participation of 150 representatives of the countries involved, who present their respective experiences.

During the opening, Helio Angotti Neto, National Secretary for Work Management and Health Education, highlighted that the purpose “is to learn, discuss, debate, ask. To seek the best experiences in education, continuing education and human resource management in health systems”.

The coordinator of the Technical Group on Health Systems and Services of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO), Roberto Tapia, spoke about the importance of the meeting. “Here there is an important opportunity in the use of information technology strategies for the education and training of workers”.

Reflection

Opening the first day of activities, with the lecture “Panorama of Labor Management and Health Education Policies in Brazil”, Secretary Hélio Angotti invited those present to reflect on the importance of a policy that privileges the organization of human resources in health and in education and continuing education. “There are actions, there are programs, there is a national policy of continuing education to articulate the continuing education of SUS professionals, but unlike other countries with public health systems, we lack a broad vision that involves this theme”, he defended. .

The secretary recalled that the Ministry of Health is a partner of the Ministry of Education in the training of professionals, always with a view to the SUS. At the same time, the Pasta has several educational actions, such as courses in the area of ​​health surveillance and epidemiology. Angotti also mentioned the Ministry’s partnership with the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS), Conasems (National Council of Municipal Departments), and the Municipal Health Departments, which enabled 200,000 professionals to join the technical assistance, through the Health with Agent Program.

Fortification

The second lecture in the morning was given by the consultant in Policies and Management of Human Resources in Health of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Isabel Duré. She brought the theme “Experiences in the Implementation of Public Policies in Human Resource Management in Health”.

The specialist spoke about the importance of strengthening public administration and its governance, as well as the conditions and development of equity and quality of services. “We need to improve working conditions, the distribution and retention of workers, multidisciplinary teams. Develop regulatory frameworks to allow full capacity of workers”.

more knowledge

In the afternoon, the audience followed the public health experiences in the United Kingdom and Canada. Speakers detailed the current situation and trends in continuing education and management of human resources in health in their countries.

For the United Kingdom, the director of the Center for Workforce Intelligence European Health Future Forum, David Somekh, spoke. Then it was the turn of the representative of the Canadian Health Workforce Network, University of Ottawa, Dr Ivy Lynn Bourgeault to speak on the same topic. The first day of the seminar ended with a round table, which allowed for interaction between speakers and participants.

The event continues this Wednesday (28), with the presentation of successful experiences from Brazil, Spain, Chile and Colombia. On Friday (29), one of the themes will be the management of human resources in health in Uruguay. To watch the entire seminar program live, click here.

Ministry of Health