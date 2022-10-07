screening test is offered in SUS — CMIO(Brazil)

Cervical cancer, or cervical cancer, is one of the most common tumors in the female population. The estimate is an incidence of more than 16,500 cases for the year 2022. The infection occurs through contact with infected skin and mucous membranes and is transmitted, in most cases, through unprotected sexual intercourse. Data from the National Cancer Institute (INCA) indicate that this is the fourth leading cause of cancer death among women in Brazil.

One of the main forms of prevention and control is the early detection, possible through the accomplishment of the cytopathological exam, also known as preventive exam. It is offered free of charge by the Unified Health System (SUS) and allows the identification of precursor lesions that, if treated early, have a high chance of not progressing to cancer.

This type of neoplasm is directly linked to HPV infection, especially the HPV-16 and HPV-18 subtypes, responsible for about 70% of cervical cancers. But despite having great influence, HPV infection is usually associated with other factors for the development of cervical cancer, such as behavioral factors, low immunity and genetic factors.

According to data from the World Cancer Report and the INCA itself, the risk of developing cervical cancer is around 30% if the lesions are not evaluated and treated. Cellular changes tend to evolve slowly, and it may take 10 to 20 years for the appearance of cancer.

Cytopathological examination

The test is recommended for women aged 25 to 64 who have already started sexual activity. Initially, it should be performed once a year and, after two consecutive normal exams, it is performed every 3 years.

For women over 64 years of age who have never undergone the test, it is recommended to perform it twice, with an interval of one to three years. In the case of a negative result, they do not need to undergo further tests, as there is no evidence of the effectiveness of screening after the age of 65 years.

To ensure a correct result, the woman should not have sex in the two days prior to the exam and should also avoid the use of douches, medications and/or contraceptive methods that need to be introduced into the vagina. It is also important that the test is performed 5 days after the end of menstruation, as the presence of blood can affect the quality of the sample collected and influence the result.

How is done?

The exam should preferably be performed in a health unit and collected by a professional who will explain the procedure. After preparing for the exam, the genital organs are inspected and then the instrument called a speculum is introduced into the vaginal route, popularly known as “duck bill” due to its shape.

From there, the professional visualizes the cervix and collects the material with a small spatula and a brush. The samples are placed on a slide, fixed and sent for analysis in a laboratory specialized in cytopathology. The preventive examination is accessible, effective, simple and fast.

According to the World Health Organization, it is possible to reduce, on average, between 60% and 90% of cervical cancer rates when the screening coverage of the female population is at least 80%, thus providing adequate diagnosis and treatment. in confirmed cases.

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health