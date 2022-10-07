Annual vaccination of dogs and cats also prevents human rabies; understand the symptoms of the disease — CMIO(Brazil)

Present on five continents and responsible for about 60,000 deaths every year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), rabies is a serious acute viral infectious disease, characterized as a progressive and acute encephalitis, with a lethality of approximately 100%. This Wednesday (28), World Rabies Day, the Ministry of Health warns to raise awareness of the consequences of the disease in animals and humans.

In the period from 2010 to 2022, to date, 45 cases of human rabies were recorded in Brazil. Of these cases, nine had the dog as the aggressor animal, 24 for bats, four for non-human primates, two for foxes, five for felines and in one of them it was not possible to identify the aggressor animal. In 2022 alone, five cases of human rabies have already been confirmed in the national territory.

In the historical series of human rabies cases in the country, there are only two cures. All other cases progressed to death. As it is almost always fatal, one of the main measures to prevent human rabies is vaccination, either pre- or post-exposure. This year, more than 1.1 million doses of vaccines against human rabies have been distributed throughout Brazil.

Rabies is transmitted to humans through the saliva of infected animals, mainly through bites, and can also be transmitted by scratching and/or licking these animals. The main symptoms of rabies last an average of 2 to 10 days. Are they:

General malaise;

Small temperature rise;

Anorexia;

headache;

nausea;

Sore throat;

Numbness;

Irritability;

restlessness;

Feeling of anguish.

Among the complications of anger are increased anxiety and hyperexcitability; fever; delusions; involuntary, generalized muscle spasms and/or convulsions. Spasms of the muscles of the larynx, pharynx, and tongue occur when the patient sees or tries to ingest fluid, presenting with intense drooling (“hydrophobia”).

The National Rabies Prophylaxis Program (PNPR), created in 1973, implemented, among other actions, canine and feline rabies vaccination throughout the national territory. This activity resulted in a significant decrease in cases of rabies in those animals and, as a result, allowed urban rabies control in the country.

In the historical series from 1999 to 2017, Brazil went from 1,200 dogs positive for rabies in 1999 (including mostly variants 1 and 2, typical of these animals), to 11 cases of canine rabies in 2020, all identified as wild animal variants.

You should always avoid approaching stray dogs and cats, not moving or touching them when they are feeding, with pups or even sleeping. Also, never touch bats or other wild animals directly, especially when they are lying on the ground or found in unusual situations.

Annual vaccination of dogs and cats is effective in preventing rabies in these animals and, consequently, also prevents human rabies.

Ministry of Health