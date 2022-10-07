Alexandra, Dona Vilma’s daughter who was a donor, encourages attitude — CMIO(Brazil)

A conversation with the family can be the channel that was missing to save the life of someone waiting for a transplant. So did Vilma Gurgel, 52, victim of a Cerebral Vascular Accident (CVA) in February 2021. Dialogue is a crucial part of the organ donation process.

Vilma had lupus (SLE), an autoimmune disease where the immune system attacks its own tissues. She was an active person, who did physical activity to mitigate the effects of the disease. She used to go biking trails. One day, in Cristalina / GO, in one of these adventures, Vilma felt sick and went straight to the city hospital, from where she was transferred to the Hospital de Base in Brasília / DF. She couldn’t recover.

In Brazil, it is the relatives of patients who must authorize or not the donation of organs or tissues. For this reason, it is so important that the person communicates to the relatives, while still alive, the desire to be a donor. “When my mother died, they talked to me about the donation and I already knew the answer”, says Alexandra, Vilma’s only child. She claims that her mother was always a charitable person and thought of others, so, after talking to health professionals, she had no doubts about donating her mother’s organs.

The organs are donated to patients who need a transplant and are waiting on a single waiting list, organized by state or region, and monitored by the National Transplant System (SNT). “Today I live with the gratitude of having been raised the way I was and I have a clear conscience, because with our gesture, we were able to help other people”, says Alexandra.

Reality in Brazil

The largest public organ, tissue and cell transplant program in the world, which is guaranteed to the entire Brazilian population free of charge through the Unified Health System (SUS).

Brazil is the second country in the world that performs the most transplants. In 2021, about 23,500 procedures were performed. Of this total, about 4,800 were kidney transplants, 2,000 liver transplants, 334 heart transplants and 84 lung transplants. The country has more than 600 authorized transplant hospitals.

A single donor can benefit up to eight people with organ and tissue transplantation. This act of love and solidarity is the theme of the 2022 National Organ and Tissue Donation Incentive Campaignwhich highlights the importance of declaring yourself a donor.

Karol Ribeiro

Ministry of Health