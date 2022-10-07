Ministry of Health incorporates new drugs into the Popular Pharmacy program — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health will incorporate five new drugs into the Popular Pharmacy Program in Brazil. The announcement was made this Thursday (29), during the symposium held by Pasta on World Heart Day and cardiovascular diseases. This is the first incorporation of new drugs into the program since 2011.

The new drugs are mainly aimed at the control of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and heart failure. The drugs will be available to the population in 30 days after the publication of the ordinance in the Official Gazette (DOU), scheduled to be published this Friday (30).

It is estimated that 2.7 million people will benefit from the new drugs incorporated. Find out what they are:

– Amlodipine Besylate 5 mg (high blood pressure/gratuity)

– Metoprolol Succinate 25 mg (high blood pressure/gratuity)

– Spironolactone 25 mg (high blood pressure/gratuity)

– Furosemide 40 mg (high blood pressure/gratuity)

– Dapagliflozin 10 mg (type 2 diabetes mellitus associated with cardiovascular disease/copayment modality)

Popular Pharmacy

Famácia Popular is one of the main programs for the distribution of medicines by the Unified Health System (SUS) and serves more than 20 million Brazilians.

Currently, the program has more than 30,000 accredited pharmacies, distributed in 4,397 municipalities. Between 2018 and 2021, the amount of medicines distributed increased from 13.8 billion to 14.3 billion units. Until June of this year, more than 7.2 billion medicines had already been delivered to the Brazilian population.

Ministry of Health