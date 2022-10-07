On World Heart Day, Ministry of Health promotes symposium on innovation, treatment and prevention of cardiovascular diseases

On World Heart Day, this Thursday (29), the Ministry of Health promoted a seminar to discuss the diseases that are the biggest causes of death in Brazil. Specialists from various areas discussed various topics on the subject, from prevention to treatment and innovations in cardiology.

The minister of health, Marcelo Queiroga, stressed that cardiovascular diseases deserve special attention from public managers. “There has always been this need and now that we are living in the post-pandemic period where care, from primary care to specialized health care, has been relativized, it is necessary that public policies are expanded so that we can reduce deaths from cardiovascular diseases”, scored.

Among the topics covered were the Previne Program and the Hypertension and Diabetes Indicators, QualiSUS Cardio, the Acute Myocardial Infarction Care Line and the Project for the Implementation and Implementation of the National Network of Specialized Cardiovascular Health – Renasce.

Cardiovascular diseases have multiple causes, develop slowly throughout life and, in most cases, silently and asymptomatically. The following risk factors are considered: systemic arterial hypertension, diabetes mellitus, overweight/obesity, dyslipidemia, smoking, inadequate diet, physical inactivity, long time in sedentary behavior and alcohol consumption.

Therefore, prevention is critical to the control of heart disease. In this sense, experts recommend the adoption of healthy lifestyle habits, including regular physical activity of at least 150 minutes a week, balanced diet, prioritizing fresh foods such as fruits, vegetables, vegetables and cereals, avoiding ultra-processed foods and quitting smoking. .

For the president of the World Heart Federation, Fausto Pinto, World Heart Day aims to develop a set of initiatives with regard to cardiovascular diseases. “The date serves exactly to discuss strategies, in a global way, to improve cardiovascular health and to fight the main cause of mortality in the world. This is an excellent initiative by the Brazilian Ministry of Health,” he said.

Treatment in SUS

The Unified Health System (SUS) offers comprehensive and free care for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases. In the first service, in the Basic Health Units, prevention actions are available, such as follow-up and monitoring of risk factors such as hypertension and diabetes. If there is a need, such as a diagnosis of cardiovascular disease, the patient is referred to Specialized Care, where he will have all assistance for follow-up with a specialist, exams, treatment and the necessary outpatient or surgical procedures. Brazil has more than 300 specialized centers of high cardiovascular complexity.

Ministry of Health