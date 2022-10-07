Brazil receives first batch of drug to treat Covid-19 — Português (Brasil)

The Ministry of Health received the first batch of medicines incorporated into the Unified Health System (SUS) for the treatment of Covid-19 this Thursday (29). There are 50,000 units of the antiviral made up of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir tablets. The drug is indicated for the treatment of infection in people at risk of hospitalization, complications and deaths due to the disease.

The drug, produced by Pfizer, was developed to be administered orally, up to five days from the onset of symptoms, after diagnosis confirmed with a reagent/detectable test for the coronavirus, either by rapid antigen testing (TR-Ag) or by molecular biology tests (RT-qPCR or LAMP).

“With the arrival of this medication, we will have another treatment available in the Basic Health Units for doctors who, with autonomy, will be able to prescribe it in the cases that are indicated, and will bring benefits to people who need this therapy”, highlighted the minister. of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

“This antiviral drug delivered to the Ministry was the first that the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS (Conitec) gave a favorable opinion and that it was possible to be incorporated”, said the Secretary of Science, Technology and Strategic Inputs of the Ministry of Health, Sandra de Castro, during the delivery of the lot, this Thursday (29), at Guarulhos Airport (SP).

“As important as developing molecules capable of changing the course of diseases is seeking to get these innovations into the hands of patients. We reinforce our commitment with the Ministry to act to save lives”, said the president of Pfizer Brazil, Marta Díez.

The NMV/r association is indicated in the SUS for patients with a confirmed diagnosis of covid-19 with mild to moderate symptoms, who may progress to more severe symptoms, which do not require supplemental oxygen, regardless of vaccination status, according to the following indication criteria :

– Immunocompromised patients aged 18 or over (according to the criteria used to prioritize vaccination for covid-19);

– Patients aged 65 years or older; to be administered within 5 days of the onset of symptoms.

The other 50,000 units of the antiviral, ordered by the Ministry of Health, are expected to be delivered in early 2023, according to the laboratory’s forecast.

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health