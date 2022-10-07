National Vaccination Campaign against Poliomyelitis and Multivaccination ends this Friday (30) — CMIO(Brazil)

The 2022 National Polio and Multivaccination Vaccination Campaign ends this Friday (30). So far, 54.21% of children between one and under five years of age have been immunized against polio. Despite the end of the mobilization, all vaccines that make up the National Vaccination Calendar, including the immunizing agent that protects against polio, are still available to the Brazilian population throughout the year.

“This disease was eradicated in Brazil in 1994 and we no longer want polio in our country. We all know what we need to do to stop having the disease in Brazil. It is unacceptable that children suffer from diseases that are preventable by vaccines and vaccines as old as polio”, reinforced the minister of health, Marcelo Queiroga.

The entire population under five years of age needs to be vaccinated to prevent the reintroduction of the virus that causes infantile paralysis. Children under 1 year of age should be immunized according to the vaccination status for the primary schedule. Children aged 1 to 4 years should take one dose of Oral Poliomyelitis Vaccine (OPV), provided they have already received the three doses of Inactivated Poliomyelitis Vaccine (VIP) in the basic regimen.

Brazil is one of the world references in immunization and has one of the largest vaccination programs in the world. The National Immunization Program (PNI) annually applies an average of 100 million doses, and the SUS has the capacity to vaccinate more than one million people per day throughout Brazil. Updating the vaccination status increases protection against vaccine-preventable diseases, preventing outbreaks and hospitalizations, sequelae, rehabilitation treatments and deaths.

Some diseases are eliminated due to vaccination, but the occurrence of low vaccination coverage can cause the reintroduction of these diseases in the country, returning to a public health problem. Brazil has already eliminated five diseases with immunization:

• Poliomyelitis (infantile paralysis);

• Congenital Rubella Syndrome;

• Rubella;

• Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus;

• Smallpox.

Ministry of Health