Traditional medicine techniques such as homeopathy, meditation and yoga can be found on SUS — CMIO(Brazil)

Integrative and Complementary Practices in Health (PICS) are part of a broad set of health care practices, based on theories and experiences from different cultures, used for health promotion, prevention and recovery, considering the integral being in all its aspects. dimensions, as defined by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO).

PICS integrate and complement conventional treatments, contributing to the identification of causes and improvement of symptoms that affect people’s well-being, including chronic health problems. The user of the Unified Health System (SUS) can make use of Integrative and Complementary Practices in Health, based on the evaluation, indication and conduction of a trained professional and, thus, have access to continuous, humanized and comprehensive health care.

By April 2022, 5,800 establishments had registered some practice in Primary Health Care (PHC) and 4,207 Brazilian municipalities had records of procedures with PICS. Between 2019 and April 2022, more than 7 million procedures using PICS were registered, between the services of Primary Care and Specialized Care of medium and high complexity.

The National Policy on Integrative and Complementary Practices in the SUS (PNPIC) recommended PICS as comprehensive care approaches for the population. Currently, the PNPIC recommends offering 29 PICS in full and free of charge. Services begin at APS, the main gateway to the SUS.

Among the PICS offered by the SUS, at the discretion of the management of each state and municipality, are:

apitherapy

Therapeutic practice used since ancient times to promote health, from the use of products derived from bees – such as apitoxins, honey, pollen, royal jelly and propolis. aromatherapy

Therapeutic practice that uses properties of essential oils extracted from vegetables to restore the body’s balance, aiming at the promotion of physical and mental health. art therapy

Millennial artistic and visual expressive practice, performed individually or in groups, which acts as a therapeutic element for the analysis of the conscious and the unconscious, establishing communication between the individual and the external world through painting, collage, modeling, poetry, dance , photography, weaving, body expression, theater, sounds, music, among others. ayurveda

An ancient Indian practice that uses techniques such as massage, nutrition, aromatherapy, phytotherapy, among others, for prevention, diagnosis and cure, based on studies of the body, mind and soul. Biodanza

Body expressive practice that promotes integrative experiences through music, singing, dancing and group activities, seeking to reestablish coordination and physical and emotional balance. Bioenergetic analysis

It works with emotions through verbalization, body education and breathing, using exercises to release body tensions and facilitate the expression of feelings. family constellation

Psychotherapeutic method that seeks to recognize the origin of problems and/or changes brought by each person, in addition to identifying what is hidden in family relationships to create conditions conducive to understanding, healing and individual growth. chromotherapy

Therapeutic practice that uses the colors of the solar spectrum (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet) to restore the physical and energetic balance of the body. circle dance

Ancestral expressive body practice, usually performed in groups, which uses circle dancing (traditional and contemporary), singing and rhythm to favor learning, interconnection and the promotion of harmonious human integration, aiming at physical and mental well-being , emotional and social. geotherapy

Natural therapeutic practice that consists of the use of elements of nature such as clay, clay, medicinal muds, stones and crystals, with the aim of softening and taking care of physical and emotional imbalances through the different types of energy and chemical properties of these elements. hypnotherapy

A set of intense relaxation, concentration and/or focus techniques that allow the individual to reach a heightened state of consciousness, change various conditions or unwanted behaviors, such as fears, phobias, insomnia, depression, anguish, stress and chronic pain. Homeopathy

Therapeutic approach with a holistic and vitalist character, which sees the person as a whole and whose therapeutic method involves three fundamental principles: law of similars, experimentation on healthy men and the use of ultra-dilution of medicines. Homeopathic medicines from the Brazilian homeopathic pharmacopeia are included in the National List of Essential Medicines (Rename). laying on of hands

Secular therapeutic practice that from the meditative effort carries out the transfer of vital energy (Qi, prana) through the hands in order to reestablish the balance of the human energy field. Anthroposophical Medicine/Anthroposophy Applied to Health

Therapeutic approach that integrates the theories and practices of modern medicine with specific anthroposophical concepts, which evaluate the human being from three distinct divisions: threefold (head, body and limbs), fourfold (physical body, etheric body, astral body and spirit) and biography (life history). It works in an integrative way and uses several therapeutic resources for the recovery or maintenance of health, reconciling conventional medicines and therapies with others specific to its approach. Traditional Chinese Medicine/Acupuncture

Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) is an ancient therapeutic approach that uses integrative anamnesis, pulse palpation, tongue and face inspection, among others, as diagnostic procedures; Its therapeutic procedures include acupuncture, cupping therapy, moxibustion, medicinal plants, body and mental practices and Chinese diet therapy. Meditation

Individual mental practice that consists of training attention focus, reducing repetitive thinking and cognitive reorientation, promoting favorable changes in mood and cognitive performance, providing greater integration between mind, body and the outside world. music therapy

Integrative practice conducted in a group or individually, which uses music and/or its elements to promote communication, relationships, learning, mobilization, expression, organization, among others, with the aim of meeting physical needs, emotional, mental, spiritual, social and cognitive aspects of the individual or group. naturopathy

Therapeutic practice that adopts a broader view of the process of life, health and disease and uses a set of methods and natural resources in care and health care. osteopathy

Therapeutic practice that uses various manual techniques to assist in the treatment of diseases, taking as an example the manipulation of the musculoskeletal system (bones, muscles and joints) and stretching. ozone therapy

An integrative practice that helps to promote the improvement of various diseases through the application of a mixture of oxygen and ozone gases through various body routes, with therapeutic purposes. Medicinal plants/Phytotherapy

Therapeutic treatment characterized by the use of medicinal plants in their different pharmaceutical forms, without the use of isolated active substances, aimed at the promotion, protection and recovery of health. chiropractic

Therapeutic practice, performed manually, which acts in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of mechanical dysfunctions of the neuromusculoskeletal system and its effects on normal nervous system function and general health. reflex therapy

It uses stimuli in reflex areas (microsystems and reflex points existing in the feet, hands and ears) to assist in the elimination of toxins and in the process of relaxation and sedation of pain. reiki

It uses the imposition of hands to channel vital energy, with the aim of promoting the energy balance necessary for physical and mental well-being. Shantala

It consists of a massage for babies and children, performed by parents and/or caregivers, consisting of a series of movements that favor the bond between them and provide numerous benefits due to the stretching of the limbs and the activation of circulation. Integrative Community Therapy

Collective therapeutic practice, of Brazilian origin, which involves community members in an activity of building solidary social networks for the promotion of life and mobilization of resources and skills of individuals, families and communities. flower therapy

It uses essences derived from flowers to act on mental and emotional states. Social spa/Crenotherapy

It consists of the use of water with physical, thermal, radioactive properties, among others, as an agent in health treatments. yoga

Technique to control the balance between body and mind, which associated with meditation, works the physical, mental, emotional, energetic and spiritual aspects of the individual.

The World Health Organization (WHO) calls PICS Traditional, Complementary and Integrative Medicines (TCIs), as they are based on theories and experiences from different cultures, being in many countries the main offer of services to the population, ensuring greater integrality and problem-solving capacity. of health care.





