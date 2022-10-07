Aspects of elderly care are deepened in free training — CMIO(Brazil)

Health professionals who work in the care of the elderly, as well as academics and the general public interested in issues involving care for the elderly have more than a dozen training courses.

The courses are offered by the Ministry of Health, through the Department of Labor Management and Health Education (SGTES). Educational offers are made available through the UNA-SUS teaching platform.

The content offered contributes to raising awareness of aging issues and the importance of caring for the elderly. More than 20,000 multipliers have already completed the topics covered

Know more:

Approach to geriatric syndromes and palliative care in Primary Health Care

A workload of 12 class hours, it aims to qualify the performance of health professionals to address geriatric syndromes and palliative care within the scope of Primary Health Care (PHC). Home Approach in Common Clinical Situations in the Elderly – Nursing

A workload of 45 class hours, it aims to provide health professionals with an improvement on home care for common clinical situations in the elderly. Family approach and management of weaknesses and the support network

A workload of 12 class hours, it addresses the health of elderly people in situations of fragility. Its focus is on family participation and on mobilizing the formal and informal support network to improve quality of life. Strategic actions in the care of the elderly in Primary Care

A workload of 10 class hours, it proposes to understand the strategic actions to take care of the elderly population. Multidimensional Assessment of Elderly Health

A workload of 16 class hours, its general objective is to carry out a multidimensional assessment of the elderly. Health Handbook for the Elderly: a multidimensional assessment instrument

A workload of 30 class hours, it aims to qualify health professionals to correctly use and fill in the elderly person’s health booklet during primary care. Clinical Conditions and Common Health Problems in the Elderly

A workload of 16 class hours, presents the most frequent health conditions and aggravations in the elderly population. Caregivers and Home Care

A workload of 30 class hours, it presents the concepts of care and self-care, the modalities of caregivers and their attributions, in addition to contextualizing the relationships between the caregiver, the person cared for and the family. Home Approach in Common Clinical Situations in the Elderly – Medicine

A workload of 45 class hours, it provides health professionals with an improvement on home care for common clinical situations in the elderly. Nursing care for the elderly in Primary Health Care

A workload of 12 class hours, qualifies the performance of the nursing professional for the health care of the elderly in the scope of PHC. Aging of the Brazilian Population

A workload of 8 class hours, identifies the factors that influence the context of the aging of the Brazilian population. Stratification of Functionality Profiles

A 24-hour class load, it aims to qualify health professionals to perform the stratification of functional profiles, identifying the main warning signs for the impairment of functionality. Line of care for comprehensive health care for the elderly

A workload of 20 class hours, it seeks to qualify the health care of the elderly population in PHC. Common Dental Situations in Primary Health Care

A workload of 45 class hours, it provides dental professionals with improvement on common dental situations in PHC.

