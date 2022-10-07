Training prepares professionals to approach family members for organ donation permission — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health‘s Department of Health Work and Education Management (SGTES/MS) offers the training “Family Interview for Organ Donations”, for health professionals who work in Intensive Care Services, in an Intra-Hospital Commission of Organ and Tissue Donation for Transplantation (CIHDOTT) and Organ Procurement Organization (OPO).

The free educational offer also serves academics and others interested in the subject. The course, with a workload of two hours, is available on the UniverSUS Brasil platform. Applications can be made until December 4th.

Currently, 2,566 people are enrolled in the training. To participate, simply access the virtual learning environment and register. It is not necessary to go through the selection process.

The educational offer addresses content related to family interviews for communication between health professionals who provide care to the patient during hospitalization in Intensive Care Units (ICU) and the family members of potential organ and tissue donors with suspected brain death.

The training content highlights the techniques used to assist in the communication and qualification of the family interview method during the stages of the donation process, from hospitalization, through the opening of the brain death protocol to the family interview for the organ donation itself. said, so that the family is welcomed and clarified at each stage.

According to the National Transplant System, Brazil has the largest public organ, tissue and cell transplant program in the world. The service is guaranteed to the population through the SUS, which is responsible for financing about 88% of transplants in the country.

Ministry of Health