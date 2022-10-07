Course trains professionals for effective communication with hearing impaired and deaf people — CMIO(Brazil)

The course is available on the UNA-SUS teaching platform Effective Communication with the Hearing Impaired and Deaf Person in Primary Health Care. The educational offer, with a workload of 180 hours and availability of 10 thousand places, is intended for health professionals, managers working in Primary Health Care (PHC) and other interested parties.

The content has the following educational resources: videos, podcasts, e-books, interactive infographics, PDF material and quizzes. The qualification launches the challenge of seeking new perspectives for the identification of the different possibilities of communication that a person with hearing loss or deaf can have. The peculiarities of the patient’s history, the forms of communication and the achievements that the Care Network for Persons with Disabilities have already achieved are presented.

The training is offered by the Department of Management of Work and Education in Health of the Ministry of Health. Enrollment, which began on August 5, remains open until January 2023.

Ministry of Health