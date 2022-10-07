Brazilian Natural Medicine

Course trains professionals for effective communication with hearing impaired and deaf people — CMIO(Brazil)

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 22 seconds ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report







The course is available on the UNA-SUS teaching platform Effective Communication with the Hearing Impaired and Deaf Person in Primary Health Care. The educational offer, with a workload of 180 hours and availability of 10 thousand places, is intended for health professionals, managers working in Primary Health Care (PHC) and other interested parties.

The content has the following educational resources: videos, podcasts, e-books, interactive infographics, PDF material and quizzes. The qualification launches the challenge of seeking new perspectives for the identification of the different possibilities of communication that a person with hearing loss or deaf can have. The peculiarities of the patient’s history, the forms of communication and the achievements that the Care Network for Persons with Disabilities have already achieved are presented.

The training is offered by the Department of Management of Work and Education in Health of the Ministry of Health. Enrollment, which began on August 5, remains open until January 2023.

Ministry of Health



Official content – Fact Check – Verified

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 22 seconds ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Training prepares professionals to approach family members for organ donation permission — CMIO(Brazil)

5 seconds ago

Proadi-SUS invests another R$ 7.4 million in research development — CMIO()

1 min ago

public call for educational actions in epidemiology and biostatistics for HTA — CMIO()

2 mins ago

Webinar on Rocky Mountain spotted fever takes place this Wednesday (5) — CMIO(Brazil)

3 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.