Proadi-SUS invests another R$ 7.4 million in research development — CMIO()

The Institutional Development Support Program of the Unified Health System – Proadi-SUS, will invest another R$ 7.4 million in research development. The amount corresponds to the project and proposal approved during the 9th meeting of the program’s management committee, at the headquarters of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO).

The first project will have more than R$ 3.1 million to carry out a randomized clinical study to evaluate the effectiveness of nutritional strategies for adult individuals with a probable or definitive diagnosis of familial hypercholesterolemia (FH), a condition characterized by the presence of high blood cholesterol levels. The project will be executed by Hospital do Coração, with completion deadline until December 31, 2023.

The other proposal will work on the development of a research project worth R$ 4.3 million on the identification of genetic determinisms and pathophysiological mechanisms involved in the development of thoracic aortic aneurysm in non-syndromic patients.

In total numbers, the program foresees an investment of around R$ 2 billion, arising from tax exemptions for the triennium 2021-2023 and currently has 154 projects under execution in the area of ​​research, management and incorporation of technologies. “In addition to expanding resources for the health area, Proadi-SUS brings the gain of expertise and quality of hospitals of excellence for the development of projects that can be incorporated to the strengthening of SUS”, pointed out the deputy executive secretary of the Ministry of Health. Health, Marcus Vinícius Fernandes Dias, chairing the meeting.

Proadi-SUS

O PROADI-SUS is financed with tax immunity resources granted to philanthropic hospitals of excellence recognized by the Ministry of Health. For the triennium 2021-2023, six hospitals of excellence participate, which proposed 214 proposals, of which 154 were approved, with a forecast of allocation of resources of more than R$ 2.074 billion in three years.

Of the 154 projects already approved for this triennium, 38.4% involve the development of management operation techniques in health services, 33.1% are directed to research of public interest in health, 25.3% for training human resources and 5.2% in evaluation studies for the incorporation of new technologies into the Unified Health System (SUS).

Click here to access the Proadi-SUS Monitoring Panel with information about the projects running in the current triennium.

Ministry of Health