Brazilian Natural Medicine

public call for educational actions in epidemiology and biostatistics for HTA — CMIO()

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 28 seconds ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report







A public call was opened by the Ministry of Health to attract continuing education actions in epidemiology and biostatistics for the Assessment of Health Technologies (HTA). The submission of proposals can be done until the 20th of October. Public and private, national and international institutions can participate, with technical qualification and operational capacity to develop extension and specialization courses on the subject.

The submission of proposals must be carried out by completing the form and sending it to the address rebrats@saude.gov.br with the subject “Public call for the creation of a register of proposals for epidemiology and biostatistics courses”, together with the other requested documents. The announcement of the result will take place from December 10, on the website of the rebrats.

Ministry of Health



Official content – Fact Check – Verified

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 28 seconds ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Proadi-SUS invests another R$ 7.4 million in research development — CMIO()

9 seconds ago

Webinar on Rocky Mountain spotted fever takes place this Wednesday (5) — CMIO(Brazil)

2 mins ago

Leprosy will be the subject of the next SVS Study Cycle, this Wednesday (5) — Portuguese (Brazil)

3 mins ago

Prevention of cervical cancer in indigenous women will be the topic of a webinar — Português (Brasil)

4 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.