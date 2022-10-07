public call for educational actions in epidemiology and biostatistics for HTA — CMIO()

A public call was opened by the Ministry of Health to attract continuing education actions in epidemiology and biostatistics for the Assessment of Health Technologies (HTA). The submission of proposals can be done until the 20th of October. Public and private, national and international institutions can participate, with technical qualification and operational capacity to develop extension and specialization courses on the subject.

The submission of proposals must be carried out by completing the form and sending it to the address rebrats@saude.gov.br with the subject “Public call for the creation of a register of proposals for epidemiology and biostatistics courses”, together with the other requested documents. The announcement of the result will take place from December 10, on the website of the rebrats.

Ministry of Health