Webinar on Rocky Mountain spotted fever takes place this Wednesday (5) — CMIO(Brazil)

Faced with the increase in cases of spotted fever in the country between the months of June and November, the Department of Health Surveillance, through the Department of Immunization and Communicable Diseases (SVS/MS), held, this Wednesday (5), starting at 3 pm, the webinar “Brazilian spotted fever: clinical suspicion and timely treatment”.

Aimed at health professionals, academics in the health area and the general public, the event aims to transmit information about the disease and alert to clinical suspicion and timely treatment.

The speaker will be Rodrigo Angerami, from the Pasteur Institute, with Ana Carolina Faria, from the Health Surveillance Secretariat, as coordinator of the session. Interested parties can follow the session through the website webinar.aids.gov.br.

Ministry of Health