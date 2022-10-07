Leprosy will be the subject of the next SVS Study Cycle, this Wednesday (5) — Portuguese (Brazil)

Leprosy and the New Laboratory Tests Incorporated into the SUS will be the subject of the next Study Cycle of the Health Surveillance Department of the Ministry of Health, this Wednesday (5), from 15:00. Interested parties can follow the session through the website webinar.aids.gov.br. Check the schedule:

Mariane Stefani, from the Federal University of Goiás (UFG), participates with the theme “Understanding the Meaning of the ML Flow Rapid Test in Leprosy”;

Sebastian Carranza, from the University of São Paulo (USP), participates with the theme “Evidence-Based Conducts Facing the Results of the Rapid Test for Leprosy”;

Raquel Barbieri, from Fiocruz in Rio de Janeiro, participates with the theme “Clinical Meaning of a Molecular Biology Test of the PCR Type in Real Time in Cases of Difficult Diagnosis”.

The session will be coordinated by Maria Aparecida Grossi, from the Faculty of Health and Human Ecology of Minas Gerais, with Ciro Martins Gomes, from the University of Brasília as a debater.

Real-time inquiries can be made by calling (61) 99854-0553 and also by emailingciclodeestudos.svs@saude.gov.br. Further information can be obtained by the same email or by calling (61) 3315-3893.

Ministry of Health