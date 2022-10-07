Prevention of cervical cancer in indigenous women will be the topic of a webinar — Português (Brasil)

One hundred health professionals, working with the populations of communities and villages in Brazil‘s 34 Special Indigenous Sanitary Districts (DSEI) will have the opportunity to learn about how empathy, sensitivity and a skillful approach are key to saving lives. . The webinar “Health of indigenous women: care and prevention of cervical cancer” takes place this Thursday (6), with the participation of five experts and an indigenous leader.

During two and a half hours, a doctor, three nurses and a technician from the Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health (Sesai) will share experiences with approaching patients, gaining trust and dealing with technical limitations and cultural specificities. Access to the webinar is restricted to Dsei teams.

The event will be held by the Teams platform and will also include the participation of the representative of the Organization of Indigenous Women of Mato Grosso, the member of the Guató ethnic group, Alessandra Alves. The action is continuous and provides for monthly virtual meetings for the dissemination of knowledge and mobilization in favor of disease prevention.

“It is the art of disseminating information and caring. It depends on conversation, guidance, negotiation, it requires skill, the perception of the context”, explains the nurse and technician responsible for the Coordination of Attributes and Promotion of Indigenous Health at Sesai, Valéria Matilde da Silva. “It’s about being able to make an early diagnosis to get a cure to give more perspective on life”, adds the professional.

Valéria opines with the authority of someone who has more than a decade of experience in promoting indigenous health. “It is necessary to go beyond what the protocol provides, it is necessary to be more than the professional, it depends on motivation”, he says. “And this topic is delicate, requires sensitivity, depends on mobilization and awareness”, he adds.

The speakers at the webinar will be the doctor in public health and coordinator of Prevention and Surveillance at the National Cancer Institute (Inca), Mônica de Assis; the epidemiologist nurse and doctor in oncology who works in the Inca Prevention and Surveillance Coordination, Maria Beatriz; the Xingu Project nurse, Mariana Maciel; and the nurse at the Dsei Alto Rio Negro, Evellyn Siqueira.

“The expectation is that this initiative, specifically, will serve to mobilize the health professional about the importance of promoting the prevention of cervical cancer and also of breast cancer”, says Valéria. The online event will be opened by the substitute coordinator of Attributes and Indigenous Health Promotion at Sesai, Maria Angélica Fontão.

