workshops in the states clarify doubts of managers — Portuguese (Brazil)

The Ministry of Health, through the Secretariat of Primary Health Care, promoted, during the month of September, workshops in the states of Roraima, Amazonas, Paraíba, Piauí and Paraná, to present the services of the Maternal and Child Care Network (Rami ) to local managers.

Rami was established from the need to update and expand maternal and child health services, bringing the precepts of safety and quality as pillars inherent to humanization. The objective is to qualify the services and, thus, guarantee the integrity of care for pregnant women and babies, reducing the numbers of maternal and infant morbidity and mortality in the country.

Among the characteristics of the Maternal and Child Care Network are:

  • Expansion of the budget focused on maternal and child health;
  • Organization of health actions and services for maternal and child care, through different needs for technological incorporations;
  • Expansion of resources for rapid pregnancy test;
  • Encouragement of access to telehealth as assistance support;
  • Incorporation of Low-Risk Maternities (MAB) that perform more than 500 deliveries per year and the possibility of qualifying the Casa da Pregnant Baby and Puerpera (CGBP), linked to MAB sizes II and III.

To guarantee the specialized services of the Maternal and Child Care Network in all regions of the country, local managers must request participation in the strategy, thus guaranteeing the financing of new services, in addition to the updating and expansion of existing services.

States should only request the Ministry of Health, through the SAIPS system, to enable services that meet the criteria of Ordinance No. 2,228/2022.

