Doctors for Brazil Program extends applications for fellows until Monday (10) — Portuguese (Brazil)

The Doctors for Brazil Program has extended the registration deadline for the selection process for the position of fellow doctor until Monday (10). In total, the 2022 selection has 2,500 vacancies for the regions of the country that most need professionals. Of these, 2,188 are for fellows. Candidates must register on the website of the examining board, the American Institute of Development – IADES.

Doctors for Brazil is a federal medical provision policy for Primary Health Care, implemented by the Agency for the Development of Primary Health Care (Adaps), under the supervision of the Ministry of Health. The main objective is to bring quality medical care to people living in regions of difficult access and high vulnerability.

During the first two years of the program, professionals hired as fellows work in assistance and take a specialization course in family and community medicine to develop skills. During the period, they receive a training grant worth R$15,000 per month, with an additional R$3,000 bonus for remote locations (rural and remote intermediaries) and an additional R$6,000 for Special Indigenous Health Districts.

The tests will be applied on October 16, in the afternoon shift, lasting 3 and a half hours. Candidates will take the exam online, remotely, complying with all the technical requirements and inspection safety standards defined in the public notice. General knowledge (Portuguese language and knowledge of the SUS) and specific knowledge will be evaluated, in 50 questions worth 100 points.

tutor career

The selection process of the Doctors for Brazil Program 2022 also has 312 vacancies for tutor doctors. Applications for this position closed on Monday (3). The tests will be applied on October 9, in the same way as the position for fellows.

Professionals who enter the tutor career, specializing in family and community medicine or medical clinic, are hired via CLT, with an initial salary of R$ 15,750, remuneration considered above the market average. There are benefits such as paid vacations, 13th salary, payment of FGTS contribution and food allowance, in addition to mentoring incentives (up to R$ 2,620.00), performance (R$ 1,400.00) and bonus for remote areas (R$ 3 thousand). The maturity can reach up to R$ 22,770.00.

Service

Selection process of the Doctors for Brazil Program (PMpB)

Call for Applications and Applications: Click Here

More information about the program: click here.

Tutor doctor (312 vacancies)

Notice: 1/2022

REGISTRATIONS CLOSED

Tasting: October 9 (afternoon, online mode)

Scholarship doctor (2,188 vacancies)

Notice: 2/2022

Registration: until October 10 at 10 pm (Brasilia time)

Value: BRL 125.00

Tasting: October 16 (afternoon, online mode)

Ministry of Health