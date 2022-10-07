Women’s Health Care is the subject of a free course for professionals in the area — Portuguese (Brazil)

The deadline for enrollment in the “Women’s Health” course, offered free of charge by the Ministry of Health, continues until November 30th. The training comprises 60 class hours in four modules: comprehensive women’s health & SUS, women’s care in primary care, women’s care protocols and clinical cases and evaluation.

The online course is available on the UNA-SUS platform and is offered by the Federal University of São Paulo in partnership with the Ministry of Health Work Management and Education. The educational offer is aimed at professionals working in the areas of Health.

Ministry of Health