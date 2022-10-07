Brazilian Natural Medicine

Women’s Health Care is the subject of a free course for professionals in the area — Portuguese (Brazil)

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 31 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report







The deadline for enrollment in the “Women’s Health” course, offered free of charge by the Ministry of Health, continues until November 30th. The training comprises 60 class hours in four modules: comprehensive women’s health & SUS, women’s care in primary care, women’s care protocols and clinical cases and evaluation.

The online course is available on the UNA-SUS platform and is offered by the Federal University of São Paulo in partnership with the Ministry of Health Work Management and Education. The educational offer is aimed at professionals working in the areas of Health.

To learn more, click here.

Ministry of Health



Official content – Fact Check – Verified

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 31 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Brazil urges PAHO members to eradicate polio in the Americas region — CMIO(Brazil)

10 mins ago

International experiences in public health management are presented at a seminar in Brasília — CMIO(Brazil)

18 mins ago

screening test is offered in SUS — CMIO(Brazil)

19 mins ago

Annual vaccination of dogs and cats also prevents human rabies; understand the symptoms of the disease — CMIO(Brazil)

19 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.