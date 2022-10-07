Brazil has second month with fewer weekly records of severe acute respiratory syndrome since the beginning of the pandemic — Português (Brasil)

The new InfoGripe bulletin, published by Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz), highlights that Brazil had, in September, the second month with the lowest weekly records of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The bulletin points to a sign of a decline in the long-term trend (last 6 weeks) and stability in the short-term trend (last 3 weeks). The national curve, on the other hand, indicates a lower level than that observed in April, the lowest since the beginning of the Covid-19 epidemic in Brazil.

According to the bulletin, in the last four epidemiological weeks, the prevalence among cases with a positive result for respiratory viruses was 16% Influenza A;, 1.3% Influenza B; 9% respiratory syncytial virus and 49.7% SARS-CoV-2; the latter the virus that causes Covid-19.

As for the coronavirus, data from the Ministry of Health show a downward trend in cases of contamination: the low in the moving average of cases is 19% compared to 14 days ago. More than 78% of the population has already been vaccinated with two doses or a single dose of the vaccine.

What is SRAG?

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome is a respiratory disease that affects the lungs and causes a series of severe, flu-like symptoms. In Brazil, the disease is also known by the acronym SARS.

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health