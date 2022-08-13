Tips for Choosing the Perfect Mattress and Pillow

The ideal mattress to avoid back pain should be neither too hard nor too soft, because the most important thing is to keep the spine always aligned, but without being uncomfortable. For this, the mattress must yield in order to follow the curvature of the body and the pillow must allow the neck to be straight.

On average, each person spends a third of their life sleeping, so choosing a quality mattress and a suitable pillow is very important to ensure a good night’s sleep and restful rest. Because when we sleep well, we are much more productive the next day.

How to choose the best mattress

So you don’t make a mistake when buying a mattress, pay attention to the following characteristics:

Check if the mattress returns to normal after being pressed; Choose the most comfortable one for you: a mattress with spring, foam or memory foam. Test the 3 options before buying; Lie on the mattress and see if the spine is aligned and straight, and if the body is well accommodated, especially in the shoulders and hips; If you buy a double mattress, it should be a little firmer because the other person’s weight may reflect on your side of the bed; If you are within your ideal weight, prefer a less dense mattress and if you are overweight, prefer one with more support and density; Make sure the mattress is long enough, especially if you are over 1.90m; Try the mattress in the store, lying on it for 5 minutes, preferably in the position you usually sleep, as just sitting or putting your hand is not enough; Prefer a mattress with biodegradable filling or with antimicrobial fabric that prevents the development and accumulation of fungi and bacteria, especially if you have any allergies; Buy the mattress first and then the bed, as their sizes may vary.

If the mattress is too soft, it will sag and sink, leaving your spine crooked, and if it’s too hard, it will cause pain in your shoulders, thighs, or hips. After choosing and buying a mattress, the adaptation of the body can take some time, and it may take up to 30 days for the body to get used to it.

In addition, people with health problems such as a herniated disc, parrot’s beak or osteoarthritis need a firmer mattress to support the spine well. but in addition they must sleep in the correct position. Find out the best sleeping position here.

To buy a mattress for a child, you don’t need very expensive mattresses since children are light, not exerting much force on the mattress. In addition, it is necessary to remember that these mattresses need to be changed in a short time, due to the natural growth of the child.

When to change the mattress

It is advisable to change the mattress every 10 years because it is normal for viruses, bacteria and trillions of mites to accumulate, which favor respiratory problems and allergies, including on the skin.

It is also recommended to change it whenever you think the mattress is dirty or when it already has the shape of your body. However, you can turn the mattress once a year to reduce the risk of the mattress becoming scarred.

How to choose the best pillow

An incorrect pillow can cause headache, neck or spine pain and that’s why your choice is as important as the mattress. So, to choose a suitable pillow you must:

Lie down and check that the spine and neck are aligned and straight; Find out about pillow materials, whether they are biodegradable or contain antimicrobial fabric that prevents the development and accumulation of fungi and bacteria; If you sleep on your side you need a medium or high pillow, if you sleep on your back, a low or medium pillow and if you sleep on your stomach you don’t need a pillow.

As with the mattress, the proper pillow should be neither too high nor too low, and should have the ideal height to ensure that the neck is straight. It is important that the pillow favors the alignment of the spine, in order to prevent it from being curved, so there are some orthopedic pillows that have a small curvature, which serves to support the neck well.

Find out the correct positions to sleep better in the following video: