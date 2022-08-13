How to Use Lavender Scented Pillow for Better Sleep

Scented pillows are an excellent solution for those who have trouble falling asleep or cannot sleep through the night. These pillows can be made from herbs such as Melissa, Lavender, Macela or Lavender, which have relaxing properties and relieve excess stress, allowing you to have a more peaceful night.

Pillows can be used at any age, including babies, just be careful with their height, as you must take into account whether the person sleeps on their back, on their back or on their side.

Another option is to put 2 drops of lavender essential oil on the pillowcase or an eye patch, repeating the process each night.

How to make a scented pillow

The scented pillow can be easily made at home using a regular bed pillow.

Material needed

1 pillow with pillowcase;

1 sachet;

½ cup of dry Melissa, Lavender, Macela or Lavender;

Wire.

how to assemble

Place the herb preferably inside the sachet and close, using a piece of thread. Then, place the pillowcase on the pillow and insert the sachet in the space between the pillowcase and the pillow, leaning against one of the corners of the pillowcase. At bedtime, you should place your head in the center of the pillow and turn your nose towards the side of the sachet, preferably.

How to make your pillow last longer

To keep the pillow smelling longer, it is very important to remove the sachet whenever it is necessary to wash the pillowcase or pillow, keeping it inside a closed box.

Each pillow has an indefinite shelf life but must be changed when they stop releasing any scent.

Why the scented pillow works

The scented pillow works through the principles of aromatherapy, a branch of herbal medicine that uses different aromas and smells to achieve various goals, such as relieving coughs, improving symptoms of depression or fighting cigarette use.

In this case, the aromas of calming herbs, such as Melissa or Lavender, help the muscles to relax and, therefore, it is easier to fall asleep.

To have an even more relaxed sleep, watch the following video, and learn the most correct sleeping position: