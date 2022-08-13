Back pain can be caused by poor posture

Poor posture can cause back pain, as it contributes to the weakening of the back muscles, which can lead to structural changes that affect the spine, such as a herniated disc, scoliosis, hyperkyphosis, or spinal straightening, for example.

Long-term poor posture can also lead to impairment of the peripheral nervous system, leading to tingling sensation and numbness in the arms or legs. In addition, it can also make the abdominal muscles weaker, favoring the anteriorization of Organs abdominal organs and leaving the belly larger and more flaccid.

How to avoid back pain

To achieve good posture it is recommended:

1. Exercise regularly

The best way to correct posture is through the practice of complete physical exercises, such as swimming or water aerobics, for example. These exercises, in addition to working the respiratory part, promoting better breathing, also strengthen the abdominal and back muscles, favoring good posture.

In addition, the practice of Pilates and Global Postural Reeducation exercises, included in physical therapy, can also contribute to the improvement of posture.

Watch the following video and see how to do a series of Pilates exercises that improve posture:

[video2]

2. Wear comfortable clothes

You should wear light clothes and the correct size, and avoid those that are too tight, so that the person can maintain good posture without difficulties. In addition, shoes must support the feet well and, therefore, very high heels are not recommended. See how to wear high heels without harming your spine.

3. Sit properly

The way a person sits during work, classes or meals, for example, has a big impact on posture and back pain. Therefore, it is important that the person sits correctly, supporting the feet on the floor, avoiding crossing the legs and keeping the back well supported in the chair.

In addition, the arms must be well supported on a table, as illustrated in the image.

4. Lift weights the right way

When lifting a heavy object, care must be taken to bend your knees when lowering and always keep your back straight. In any case, you should avoid lifting very heavy objects, especially if the person often suffers from back pain.

5. Sleep in the correct position

The most suitable position for sleeping is on your side, with 1 pillow on your head and others between your knees, to avoid tilting the pelvis and consequently rotating the spine. To sleep on your back, you should choose to use a low pillow to support your head and place a high pillow under your knees to keep your spine well supported on the mattress.

Check out these and other tips in the following video, with our physiotherapist: