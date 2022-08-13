Excessive physical activity impairs muscle hypertrophy

Excessive exercise causes the performance of training to decrease, impairing muscle hypertrophy, as it is during rest that the muscle recovers from training and grows.

In addition, doing physical activity in an exaggerated way is bad for your health and can result in muscle and joint injuries, exhaustion and extreme muscle fatigue, making it necessary to completely stop training for the body to recover.

Symptoms of Excessive Exercise

Excessive physical exercise can be perceived through some symptoms, such as:

Tremors and involuntary movements in the muscles;

Extreme tiredness;

Shortness of breath during training;

Severe muscle pain, which only improves with the use of medication.

In the presence of these symptoms, you should reduce the frequency and intensity of training to allow the body to recover, in addition to going to the doctor to assess the need for medication or treatment that will help with recovery.

strong muscle pain Extreme tiredness and shortness of breath

Consequences of over-exercising

Excessive physical exercise causes changes in hormone production, increased heart rate even during rest, irritability, insomnia and weakening of the immune system.

In addition to damage to the body, intense physical activity can be harmful to the mind and turn into a compulsion to exercise, in which the obsession with improving the body’s appearance generates intense stress and anxiety.

What to do to treat exercise compulsion

When identifying the symptoms of excessive physical exercise or changes in the functioning of the body, one should look for the doctor to evaluate if there are problems in the heart, muscles or joints that need to be treated.

In addition, you need to stop physical activity and start over gradually (look for a professional trained in physical education), after the body has returned to working well. Follow-up with a psychotherapist may also be needed to treat physical activity obsession and help reduce stress and anxiety.

