Foods rich in acetylcholine – Tua Saúde

Foods that help increase acetylcholine are important for improving muscle contraction, memory and attention skills and, therefore, are important for those who always feel married or have difficulties in memorizing and learning.

In addition, as acetylcholine has the function of improving memory capacity, foods rich in acetylcholine can help prevent the development of Alzheimer’s Disease, for example.

List of foods rich in acetylcholine

Some foods rich in acetylcholine include:

Egg;

Milk, cottage cheese;

yeasts;

Boiled chicken liver;

Sunflower seeds;

mushrooms;

Pecans, peanuts;

Salmon.

These foods increase acetylcholine because they have choline and vitamin B5, which are substances used by the body to produce acetylcholine.

Foods rich in acetylcholine prevent Alzheimer’s

Acetylcholine is a substance that facilitates communication between brain cells and, therefore, when communication is lacking, it fails and difficulties arise in memorizing and learning, which are some of the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease.

Therefore, enriching your diet with foods that increase acetylcholine, in addition to exercising to stimulate the brain and sleeping 8 hours a day, are excellent ways to help prevent Alzheimer’s disease.

See other ways to prevent Alzheimer’s at: 6 tips for preventing Alzheimer’s.