Brazilian Natural Medicine

Foods rich in acetylcholine – Tua Saúde

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 days ago
1 minute read

Foods that help increase acetylcholine are important for improving muscle contraction, memory and attention skills and, therefore, are important for those who always feel married or have difficulties in memorizing and learning.

In addition, as acetylcholine has the function of improving memory capacity, foods rich in acetylcholine can help prevent the development of Alzheimer’s Disease, for example.

List of foods rich in acetylcholine

Some foods rich in acetylcholine include:

  • Egg;
  • Milk, cottage cheese;
  • yeasts;
  • Boiled chicken liver;
  • Sunflower seeds;
  • mushrooms;
  • Pecans, peanuts;
  • Salmon.

These foods increase acetylcholine because they have choline and vitamin B5, which are substances used by the body to produce acetylcholine.

Foods rich in acetylcholine prevent Alzheimer’s

Acetylcholine is a substance that facilitates communication between brain cells and, therefore, when communication is lacking, it fails and difficulties arise in memorizing and learning, which are some of the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease.

Therefore, enriching your diet with foods that increase acetylcholine, in addition to exercising to stimulate the brain and sleeping 8 hours a day, are excellent ways to help prevent Alzheimer’s disease.

See other ways to prevent Alzheimer’s at: 6 tips for preventing Alzheimer’s.

Always consult a doctor.

Verified by RJ985 – Brazilian natural medicine CMIO.org




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 days ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Tips for Choosing the Perfect Mattress and Pillow

1 day ago

How to Use Lavender Scented Pillow for Better Sleep

1 day ago

Back pain can be caused by poor posture

1 day ago

Excessive physical activity impairs muscle hypertrophy

1 day ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.