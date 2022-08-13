How to get rid of holes in face

Treatment with chemical peels, based on acids, is an excellent way to definitively eliminate the holes in the face, which refer to acne scars.

The most suitable acid is retinoic acid, which can be applied to the skin of the face, neck, back and shoulders, in order to remove acne marks and scars, being a great treatment for those who have passed the stage of adolescence and no longer have acne. active blackheads and pimples, having only these small holes in the skin.

How is retinoic acid peeling done?

To perform a retinoic acid peel against acne scars, the following steps are usually followed:

Clean the entire area to be treated with cleansing and exfoliating lotion, rubbing the skin for 2 minutes, and then removing the residue with thermal water and a cotton swab; Apply the pre-acid tonic to control the pH of the skin, until it completely absorbs the product; Apply the acid with a fan-shaped brush in the treatment areas, which can be: face, back, shoulders, or other areas affected by acne. These must remain on the skin for a short period of time, ranging from a few seconds to up to 5 minutes, depending on the thickness of the treated skin and the depth of the scar. The acid can be removed when the skin is burning a lot or when it takes 5 minutes, depending on the person’s tolerance. Remove acid from the skin and wash your face immediately with water to neutralize the acid in your skin; Apply a thick layer of mask to soothe the skin, which will act between 15 and 20 minutes. You can cover the area with gauze and after the expected time, remove everything with cotton wool and thermal water. apply a serum and wait until the skin absorbs it; Finish with sunscreen FPS 30 or higher.

Applications should be done once a week or every 15 days, depending on the individual’s skin type. The results can be seen from the second session and are progressive, but for the treatment to be done safely, the acids should only be applied by a dermatologist or properly qualified physiotherapist with training in Acids and Dermatofunctional physiotherapy. The maximum number of applications is 15.

Daily skin care during treatment

During treatment with acids, the skin will be very sensitive and will peel, leaving the innermost layer of the skin even more exposed, so the use of a good sunscreen is essential to not stain the skin. In addition, it is recommended to avoid sun exposure as much as possible, wearing sunglasses, a hat and clothes that cover the treated areas.

It is normal that, in the interval between sessions, the skin peels and becomes reddish and whenever this happens, moisten the face with thermal water and then apply a good moisturizing cream with sunscreen. This peeling of the skin is important to promote the creation of a new layer of skin, promoting a better homogenization of the skin layers, in a way that increases collagen synthesis.

During the treatment it is not recommended to do homemade exfoliations, but if the skin is flaking, wash normally and apply moisturizer and carefully in circular movements, you should pass a cotton pad across the treated area to remove excess skin. To keep the skin clean, wash your face with liquid soap, apply astringent lotion, moisturizer and sunscreen.

It is also not recommended to wear makeup during the sessions so that the skin does not become even drier and flake off even more.