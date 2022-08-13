Benefits of Crystal Peeling and how it is done (with before and after)

Crystal peeling is an aesthetic treatment widely used to combat acne scars, fine wrinkles or blemishes, for example, without the need to use chemicals that are irritating to the skin. This is because it is performed with a device that contains aluminum hydroxide crystals at the tip that promotes skin suction, removing the most superficial layer and stimulating collagen production.

Crystal peeling should be done in a dermatologist’s office as it is necessary to assess the intensity needed to properly treat the skin problem. The price of crystal peeling varies between 300 and 900 reais, depending on the region and the number of sessions needed to treat the problem.

Before and after crystal peeling

Before the crystal peel After the crystal peeling

Benefits of crystal peeling

The main benefits of crystal peeling include:

Improves skin texture, in addition to making it firmer;

Removal of skin blemishes, such as sun spots, freckles or blackheads;

Attenuation of scars left by acne;

Elimination of wrinkles and expression lines;

Decreased enlarged pores;

In addition, crystal peeling can also be used to reduce stretch marks anywhere on the part, as the aluminum crystals help the skin to produce more collagen, improving the skin’s firmness, elasticity, and texture.

How does crystal peeling work?

Crystal peeling removes the most superficial layer of the skin, eliminating dirt and oil, promoting a slight peeling of the skin that is essential to activate the collagen fibers responsible for improving the skin’s support.

It can be performed 1 to 2 times a week and the number of sessions needed will vary depending on the person’s skin condition, but the results can start to be seen right after the first session. Generally, a minimum of 3 sessions, once a week, is recommended.

The crystal peeling is not indicated for people who have a lot of acne or herpes and the procedure in pregnant women can only be done if authorized by the doctor.

It is important that after performing the crystal peeling skin care is taken to prevent dark spots from appearing, and it is important to use sunscreen.

Mary Kay Crystal Peel

The Mary Kay product line also offers the crystal peeling in the form of a microdermabrasion kit, TimeWise®, which can be done at home in just 2 simple steps, following the instructions on the product box.

In this peeling, no device is used, and the removal of dead skin cells is done with a cream that has in its composition aluminum oxide crystals similar to those of the crystal peeling.

The price of the lda Mary Kay crest peeling is approximately 150 reais and to buy it just go to the big perfumery stores or order the product on the brand page.