Kojic Acid: benefits and how to use it to get rid of dark spots on the skin

Kojic acid is good for treating melasma because it eliminates dark spots on the skin, promotes skin rejuvenation, and can be used to fight acne. It is found in a concentration of 1 to 3%, but to prevent it from causing skin irritation, most cosmetic products contain around 1 or 2% of this acid.

Cosmetic products that contain kojic acid in their composition can be found in the form of cream, lotion, emulsion, gel or serum, with creams being more suitable for mature and dry skin, while lotion or serum versions They are best suited for those with oily or acne-prone skin.

Kojic acid is derived from fermented soybeans, rice and wine and has a great effect on removing dark spots on the skin because it blocks the action of an amino acid called tyrosine, which is closely linked to melanin, which is related to dark spots. in the skin. In this way, when you want to eliminate skin spots, it is recommended to apply the product only on the region to be treated.

Products containing kojic acid are especially suitable for removing dark spots on the skin, which can be caused by the sun, scars, age spots, dark circles, groin and armpit stain removal. Kojic acid benefits for skin include:

Whitening action, by preventing the action of melanin;

Facial rejuvenation, by removing wrinkles and expression lines;

Improves the appearance of scars, including acne;

Removes blackheads and pimples, due to its antibacterial action;

It helps to treat ringworm and athlete’s foot, because it has antifungal action.

This acid is used to replace treatment with hydroquinone, commonly used to combat dark spots on the skin, but the doctor may also recommend a combination of kojic acid + hydroquinone or kojic acid + glycolic acid in the same formulation.

The treatment is usually done for 10-12 weeks and if there is no improvement in the symptoms, the doctor may recommend another formulation, because the same type of acid should not be used for a prolonged period on the skin because it can cause irritation, or as a rebound effect, can worsen dark spots.

Treatment with 1% kojic acid can be used for a longer period of time, for about 6 months to 1 year, being well tolerated by the body, without adverse effects.

It is recommended to apply the product containing kojic acid daily, morning and evening. During the day, it is recommended to apply a sunscreen immediately afterwards to protect the skin from the harmful effects of the sun.

The results can start to be seen from the 2nd week of use and it is progressive.

In concentrations greater than 1%, it should only be used under the advice of a dermatologist.

Using a product containing this acid in concentrations above 1% is more likely to cause skin irritation that manifests itself through itching and redness, rash, skin burns, and sensitive skin. If these symptoms appear, it is recommended to stop using the product.

This type of product should not be used during pregnancy, gestation on top of injured skin may increase the risk of cancer