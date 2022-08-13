Benegrip Multi: what is it for and how to take it
Benegrip Multi is a solution against the flu that can be used in adolescents, adults and children over 2 years of age, under the recommendation of a pediatrician or doctor. This syrup contains in its composition: paracetamol + phenylephrine hydrochloride + carbinoxamine maleate and has an effect against flu symptoms, such as headache, fever and runny nose.
what is it for
This syrup is indicated to fight pain and fever caused by the flu.
How to take
Adolescents and adults: Take 1 measuring cup (30mL) every 6 hours. Do not exceed 4 doses in 24 hours.
Dosage for children must respect the doses indicated in the following table:
|Age
|Weight
|mL/dose
|2 years
|12 kg
|9 ml
|3 years
|14 kg
|10.5 ml
|4 years
|16 kg
|12 ml
|5 years
|18 kg
|13.5 ml
|6 years
|20 kg
|15 ml
|7 years
|22 kg
|16.5 ml
|8 years
|24 kg
|18 ml
|nine years old
|26 kg
|19.5 ml
|10 years
|28 kg
|21 ml
|11 years
|30 kg
|22.5 ml
Side effects
The most common side effects are: nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, drop in temperature, palpitation, pallor, blood changes when used for long periods, thrombocytopenia, pancytopenia, agranulocytosis, hemolytic anemia and methemoglobin, medullary aplasia, renal papillary necrosis, when used for a long time, reddened skin, hives, slight drowsiness, nervousness, tremors.
Contraindications
Do not use during pregnancy, especially in the first 12 weeks, in case of allergy to any component of the syrup, and in case of narrow-angle glaucoma. Breastfeeding should be avoided for up to 48 hours after taking this medicine because it passes through breast milk.
Always consult a doctor.
Verified by RJ985 – Brazilian natural medicine CMIO.org