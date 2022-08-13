How Erythema infectiosum (“Slap Sickness”) is treated

There is no specific drug to fight the virus that causes erythema infectiosum, also popularly known as slap disease, and therefore, the treatment plan aims to relieve symptoms such as redness of the cheeks, fever and malaise, until the body can eliminate the virus.

Thus, the treatment, which must be prescribed by the pediatrician or dermatologist, usually involves rest and the ingestion of:

antihistamines to reduce the redness of the cheeks and other parts of the body such as the back, arms, trunk, thighs and buttocks;

antipyretic drugs to control fever;

Painkillers to relieve pain and general discomfort.

Red spots on the cheek usually appear between 2 and 7 days after contact with the virus, the parvovirus B19, and usually regress in 1 to 4 days until they disappear, and the period of greatest risk of contagion of the disease is before the appearance of the spots.

When the red spots appear on the skin, there is no longer any risk of transmitting the disease, but it is advisable to stay at home for the first 3 days of the appearance of symptoms such as malaise and fever. Even if the spots on the skin have not completely disappeared, it is already advisable to return to day care, school or work.

What precautions should be taken during treatment?

Since this disease is more common in children, it is very important that, in addition to following the treatment recommended by the doctor, adequate hydration is maintained, as fever can cause water loss.

Therefore, it is recommended to regularly offer water, coconut water or natural juices to the child, in order to maintain adequate water levels.

In addition, as it is a contagious disease, which can be transmitted through saliva and lung secretions, it is important to:

Wash your hands regularly;

Avoid sneezing or coughing without covering your mouth;

Avoid sharing objects that come into contact with the mouth.

After the appearance of the spots on the skin, the risk of contagion is much lower, however, this type of measures must be maintained to ensure that there is no transmission.

signs of improvement

The signs of improvement of this infection appear about 3 to 4 days after the appearance of the spots and include a decrease in fever, disappearance of the red spots and greater disposition.

signs of worsening

There is usually no worsening of the condition, as the virus is eliminated by the body, however, if a very high fever arises, above 39ºC or if the child is very still, it is important to go back to the doctor to reassess the case.