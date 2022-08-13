Home remedies to lose weight – Tua Saúde

A great home remedy for weight loss is green tea, as it helps increase the body’s metabolism, burning more calories. However, there are also other options for weight loss, such as tomato juice, which helps to fight the desire to eat sweets, as well as leather hat tea, which is diuretic.

These home remedies for weight loss are useful but they do not eliminate the need for a low-calorie diet and regular physical exercise so that weight loss is faster.

See, below, how to prepare great tea recipes to lose weight.

1. Green Tea with Ginger and Cinnamon

An excellent home remedy for weight loss is green tea, because it is rich in caffeine, which helps to increase the body’s metabolism.

Ingredients

1 green tea bag

1 cm of ginger

1 cinnamon stick

2 cups of boiling water

Preparation mode

Add the ingredients in a pan and let it boil for a few minutes, then remove from the heat and let it rest for 3 minutes. Drink about 2 liters of this tea a day, as a water substitute.

2. Tomato juice

A good home remedy to lose weight is to drink tomato juice, because it helps to overcome the craving for sweets.

Ingredients

5 tomatoes

1 pinch of salt and black pepper

Preparation mode

Pass the 5 tomatoes through the centrifuge or hit the blender with a little water, then add the salt and pepper and drink next. Drink 250 ml of tomato juice, on an empty stomach, every day.

3. Leather hat tea with hibiscus

A good home remedy for weight loss is leather hat tea with hibiscus because it has diuretic properties that help eliminate excess fluid from the body.

Ingredients

Preparation mode

Combine the ingredients in a pan and let it boil for 5 minutes. Cover, let cool, then strain. Drink this tea throughout the day.

4. Lemongrass and horsetail tea

Lemongrass tea, or lemongrass as it is also known, with horsetail is an excellent home remedy for those who want to lose weight because it is a good natural diuretic and also speeds up metabolism.

Ingredients

1 spoon of lemongrass

20g of horsetail

1 cup of water

andPreparation mode

Add the lemongrass and mackerel to the boiling water and cover the container. The tea should be steeped for approximately 15 minutes. Drink the tea while it is still warm.

What to do to lose weight

The more than perfect diet to lose weight is one that does not prevent the individual from eating any type of food, only restricting the amount that is eaten. In this diet it is recommended to consume:

60% carbohydrates, such as rice, bread or pasta;

25% (good) fats such as olive oil, avocado or salmon

15% lean protein, such as lean meat, hard-boiled egg, or oil-free canned tuna

25 to 30 g of fiber, such as whole foods, raw and unpeeled vegetables and fruits.

The calculation is done with the naked eye, observing the plate of each meal. For example: 60% carbohydrates, indicate that foods rich in carbohydrates such as pasta, rice and potatoes can occupy about half the size of the plate. The amount of protein needed at lunch and dinner should be the same size as the palm of your hand, the best salad dressing is olive oil with lemon, as long as it’s only 1 tablespoon a day, and fiber is always well-balanced. welcome at all meals.

Watch the video below to learn what you can do to lose weight: