How Gut Bacteria Can Treat Mental Illness

In the human body there are two main types of bacteria, those that help maintain health, which are called probiotics, and those that are responsible for causing infections and diseases. Psychobiotics are a type of these good bacteria that have an action that helps maintain mental health, protecting the mind against illnesses such as depression, bipolar disorder or panic and anxiety disorders, for example.

These bacteria are present in the intestine and therefore can be regulated through a diet richer in pre and probiotics such as yogurts, fruits and vegetables.

In addition to protecting against illness, psychobiotics also appear to have a positive effect on how you think, feel and react throughout the day.

benefits of psychobiotics

The presence of psychobiotics in the gut helps to markedly reduce stress levels, which can end up having benefits such as:

help relax : Psychobiotics decrease cortisol levels and increase the amount of serotonin, which promotes relaxation and wards off the negativity created by stress;

: Psychobiotics decrease cortisol levels and increase the amount of serotonin, which promotes relaxation and wards off the negativity created by stress; Improve cognitive health : because they increase the connectivity between the neurons of the areas responsible for cognition, allowing to solve problems more quickly;

: because they increase the connectivity between the neurons of the areas responsible for cognition, allowing to solve problems more quickly; decrease irritability : because they decrease brain activity in brain regions related to bad emotions and negative thoughts;

: because they decrease brain activity in brain regions related to bad emotions and negative thoughts; improve mood: because they increase the production of glutathione, an amino acid responsible for mood and which helps to prevent depression.

Due to their benefits, psychobiotics can thus help prevent or treat mental disorders such as depression, obsessive compulsive disorder, anxiety disorder, panic disorder or bipolar disorder, for example.

In addition, by improving mental health and preventing excess stress, psychobiotics have a positive effect on the immune system and digestive tract, improving the body’s defenses and preventing stomach problems and illnesses.

how they work

According to several studies, good gut bacteria can send messages from the gut to the brain via the vagus nerve, which runs from the abdomen to the brain.

Of all the good bacteria, psychobiotics are the ones that seem to have the strongest effect on the brain, sending out important neurotransmitters like GABA or serotonin, which end up lowering cortisol levels and alleviating temporary symptoms of stress, anxiety or depression.

Understand the harm of high cortisol levels in the body.

How to increase psychobiotics

Since psychobiotics are part of the good bacteria that live in the gut, the best way to increase their concentration is through food. For this, it is very important to increase the intake of prebiotic foods, which are primarily responsible for the development of good bacteria. Some of these foods include:

Yogurt;

kefir;

Banana;

Litter;

Onion;

Artichoke;

Garlic.

Watch the following video and learn more about these foods:

To enhance the effect of food, it is also possible to take probiotic supplements of Acidophilus, for example, which are small capsules that contain good bacteria and that will help to increase the amount of these bacteria in the intestine.

Learn more about probiotics and how to increase their concentration in the gut.