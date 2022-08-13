Candida albicans: what it is, symptoms, treatment and how the infection happens

Candida albicans It is a fungus that is naturally present in the body without causing infection or symptoms. Usually the Candida albicans can be found in various parts of the body, being more frequent in the vaginal mucosa of women, oral cavity, gastrointestinal and urinary tract.

This fungus lives in balance with its host, that is, with people, however when there is a change in this balance, the Candida albicans it can proliferate and cause symptoms according to the place where it is found, and there may be the appearance of white plaques in the mouth, throat and tongue, pain and burning when urinating and white and thick discharge, for example.

symptoms of Candida albicans

The symptoms of infection by Candida albicans vary according to where this fungus developed. In the case of oral candidiasis, plaques and white dots usually appear in the mouth, cheeks, tongue and throat, and this type of infection is more frequent in newborns whose mother had vaginal candidiasis during pregnancy.

In the case of vaginal candidiasis, the symptoms can be uncomfortable due to the burning and itching that is usually associated with this situation. Take the following test to find out if you might have genital thrush:

The diagnosis of infection by Candida albicans It is initially performed by evaluating the symptoms, but laboratory tests must be performed to confirm the diagnosis. It is usually recommended to perform a urinalysis, when there is suspicion of urinary infection by Candida, in addition to urine culture, in which the species is identified and the best drug to treat the infection is determined. Understand how urine culture is done.

In the case of oral candidiasis, for example, it may be necessary to scrape the lesions from the mouth so that they are analyzed in the laboratory and the infection can be confirmed. Learn how to identify oral thrush.

Candida albicans in pregnancy

Candidiasis in pregnancy is common and happens due to hormonal changes characteristic of this period. During pregnancy, estrogen levels are quite high, which favors the proliferation of Candida albicansfor example.

Candidiasis in pregnancy is not serious and can be easily treated with the use of vaginal ointments or creams that should be recommended by the obstetrician or gynecologist. However, if the woman still has candidiasis at the time of delivery, it is possible for the baby to be contaminated, which develops the oral form of candidiasis. See more about candidiasis in pregnancy.

How does the infection happen

The infection by Candida albicans happens when there is an imbalance in the body that leads to greater fragility of the immune system. Thus, situations such as stress, use of antibiotics, contraceptives or immunosuppressive drugs, lack of correct hygiene of the mouth or genital region, for example.

In addition, diseases such as influenza, AIDS and diabetes mellitus can also favor the proliferation of species of Candida and onset of symptoms.

despite the Candida albicans frequently found in the vaginal mucosa, the transmission of this fungus to another person through sexual contact is rare, but it can happen, and it is important to use a condom in intimate contact.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment for infection by Candida albicans it is done through the use of antifungal drugs in the form of a tablet or ointment that must be applied directly to the affected region.

The antifungal recommended by the doctor varies according to the site of fungus proliferation, sensitivity profile and symptoms, and the use of Imidazole, Nystatin, Amphotericin B, Miconazole, Fluconazole or Itraconazole, for example, may be recommended.