How to use Bepantol to moisturize hair

The Bepantol Derma line is a line from the Bepantol brand created to hydrate and care for hair, skin and lips, protecting them and leaving them more hydrated and healthy. On the hair, Bepantol Derma can be used in the form of a solution, spray or cream, to deeply hydrate and to give a greater shine and softness to the hair.

The hydration promoted by this product is due to its hygroscopic property, which concerns the greater retention of water in the skin and hair strands, thus keeping the skin and hair healthy and hydrated.

Bepantol Derma is a drug based on Dexpanthenol, a Pro-Vitamin B5, which is a vitamin that moisturizes, protects and nourishes both the skin and the hair.

To use Bepantol on the hair, Bepantol Derma can be used in the form of a solution, spray or cream, depending on the person’s preference:

1. Bepantol Derma in solution

The Bepantol Derma solution is the most suitable option to moisturize the hair, and should be applied directly to clean, damp or dry hair, spreading gently with your hands or with the help of a comb. After application, it is not necessary to rinse with water, just let the hair dry naturally.

2. Bepantol Derma spray

The spray is also an option indicated to moisturize the hair, and should be used after washing the hair, wet or dry, through light sprays in small sections of the hair, until the product has been applied to all hair.

3. Bepantol Derma cream

Cream bepantol can also be used to moisturize and care for the hair, and can be used in moisturizers or homemade masks.

The homemade mask with bepantol is made using:

2 spoons of massage cream;

1 spoon of olive oil;

1 spoon of honey;

1 tablespoon of Bepantol Derma cream;

1 ampoule of extra strong cream.

Step by step on how to use

Mix all the ingredients well; Apply the mask all over the hair, especially on the ends – avoid going to the root; Let it act for 10 to 20 minutes; Rinse hair normally.

For a better result, you can use a thermal cap, as the higher temperature opens the hair pores, which allows for better and more effective hydration.

The mask should be done once a week, with the aim of maintaining hair hydration and health. In addition, vitamins for hair can also be used, which not only help prevent hair loss, but also aid in hair growth. See which vitamins can prevent hair loss.

How does Bepantol work?

Bepantol works by reducing the loss of water from the skin and hair, thus preventing dryness and flaking, and stimulating the natural renewal of the skin, as it has Dexpanthenol, a Pro-Vitamin B5, in its composition. In addition, Bepantol Derma eliminates the dry look of hair subjected to the use of chemicals and heat, restoring lost hydration to the hair.

Hair health can be maintained not only through hydration with products, but also through the intake of foods rich in vitamin E, omega 3, biotin, zinc and collagen. See what foods to strengthen hair.

Here’s how to prepare a vitamin to help with hair growth: