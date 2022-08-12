What is Cypress and what are the benefits

Cypress is a medicinal plant, popularly known as Common Cypress, Italian Cypress and Mediterranean Cypress, traditionally used for the treatment of circulatory problems such as varicose veins, heavy legs, leg spills, varicose ulcers and hemorrhoids. In addition, it can also be used as an aid in the treatment of urinary incontinence, prostate problems, colitis and diarrhea.

Its scientific name is Cupressus sempervirens L. and can be purchased in some markets and health food stores in the form of essential oil.

what is it for

Cypress is traditionally used to treat circulatory problems such as varicose veins, heavy legs, leg effusions, varicose ulcers and hemorrhoids.

In addition, it can also be used as an aid in the treatment of daytime or nighttime urinary incontinence, prostate problems, colitis, diarrhea and colds and flu, because it helps to lower fever, has expectorant, antitussive, antioxidant and antimicrobial action.

What are the properties

Cypress has febrifuge, expectorant, antitussive, antioxidant and antimicrobial properties.

How to use

Cypress is used as an essential oil and must always be diluted.

Moisturizer: Add 8 drops of Cypress essential oil to 30 ml of lotion or moisturizing cream. Apply on edema or varicose veins.

Add 8 drops of Cypress essential oil to 30 ml of lotion or moisturizing cream. Apply on edema or varicose veins. Inhalation: Inhaling steam from Cypress essential oil is a great way to lessen nasal congestion. Add 3 to 5 drops to a container of boiling water, close your eyes and inhale the steam.

Inhaling steam from Cypress essential oil is a great way to lessen nasal congestion. Add 3 to 5 drops to a container of boiling water, close your eyes and inhale the steam. Compresses: Add 8 drops of Cypress essential oil to boiling water and dampen a clean towel. Place the warm compress over the abdomen to contain excessive menstruation.

Add 8 drops of Cypress essential oil to boiling water and dampen a clean towel. Place the warm compress over the abdomen to contain excessive menstruation. Tea: Crush 20 to 30 g of crushed unripe fruits and boil in a liter of water for 10 minutes. Take a cup, 3 times a day, before meals.

Possible side effects

No side effects were found for cypress.

who shouldn’t use

The use of cypress is contraindicated for people with hypersensitivity to this plant and for pregnant women.