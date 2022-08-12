What is Pancytopenia, Symptoms and Main Causes

Pancytopenia corresponds to the decrease in all blood cells, that is, it is the decrease in the number of red blood cells, leukocytes and platelets, which causes signs and symptoms such as pallor, tiredness, bruising, bleeding, fever and tendency to infections.

It can arise either from a decrease in the production of cells by the bone marrow, due to situations such as vitamin deficiency, genetic diseases, leukemia or leishmaniasis, as well as from a destruction of blood cells in the bloodstream, due to immunological diseases or that stimulate the action spleen, for example.

Treatment for pancytopenia should be done as directed by the general practitioner or hematologist according to the cause of pancytopenia, which may include the use of corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, antibiotics, blood transfusions, or removal of the spleen, for example, that are only indicated according to the needs of each patient.

main symptoms

The signs and symptoms of pancytopenia are related to the reduction of red blood cells, leukocytes and platelets in the blood, the main ones being:

reduction of red blood cells Reduction of leukocytes platelet reduction It results in anemia, causing pallor, weakness, tiredness, dizziness, palpitations. It impairs the action of the immune system, increases the tendency to infections and fever. It hinders blood clotting, increasing the risk of bleeding, and leads to the appearance of ecchymoses, bruises, petechiae, hemorrhages.

Depending on the case, there may also be signs and symptoms resulting from the disease that causes pancytopenia, such as an enlarged abdomen due to an enlarged spleen, enlarged lymph nodes, bone malformations or changes in the skin, for example.

Causes of pancytopenia

Pancytopenia can happen due to two situations: when the bone marrow does not produce blood cells correctly or when the bone marrow produces correctly but the cells are destroyed in the bloodstream. The main causes of pancytopenia are:

Use of toxic drugs such as some antibiotics, chemotherapy drugs, antidepressants, anticonvulsants, and sedatives;

such as some antibiotics, chemotherapy drugs, antidepressants, anticonvulsants, and sedatives; Effects of radiation or chemical agents such as benzene or DDT, for example;

such as benzene or DDT, for example; Vitamin B12 or folic acid deficiency in food;

in food; genetic diseases such as Fanconi anemia, dyskeratosis congenita, or Gaucher disease;

such as Fanconi anemia, dyskeratosis congenita, or Gaucher disease; Bone marrow disorders such as myelodysplastic syndrome, myelofibrosis, or paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria;

such as myelodysplastic syndrome, myelofibrosis, or paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria; autoimmune diseases such as lupus, Sjögren’s syndrome, or autoimmune lymphoproliferative syndrome;

such as lupus, Sjögren’s syndrome, or autoimmune lymphoproliferative syndrome; Infectious diseases such as leishmaniasis, brucellosis, tuberculosis or HIV;

such as leishmaniasis, brucellosis, tuberculosis or HIV; Cancer such as leukemias, multiple myeloma, myelofibrosis, or metastases of other cancers to the bone marrow.

such as leukemias, multiple myeloma, myelofibrosis, or metastases of other cancers to the bone marrow. Diseases that stimulate the action of the spleen and the body’s defense cells to destroy blood cells, such as liver cirrhosis, myeloproliferative diseases and hemophagocytic syndromes.

In addition, acute infectious diseases caused by bacteria or viruses, such as cytomegalovirus (CMV), can provoke a strong immune reaction in the body, capable of destroying blood cells acutely during the course of the infection.

how is the diagnosis

The diagnosis of pancytopenia is made through the blood count, in which the levels of red blood cells, leukocytes and platelets in the blood are checked. However, it is also important to identify the cause that led to pancytopenia, which must be done through the evaluation of the general practitioner or hematologist through observation of the clinical history and physical examination performed on the patient. In addition, other tests may be recommended to identify the cause of pancytopenia, such as:

Research of serum iron, ferritin, transferrin saturation and reticulocyte count;

Dosage of vitamin B12 and folic acid;

Infection research;

Blood clotting profile;

Immunological tests such as direct Coombs;

Myelogram, in which the bone marrow is aspirated to obtain more information about the characteristics of the cells at this site. Check how the myelogram is done and when it is indicated;

Bone marrow biopsy, which evaluates the characteristics of the cells, presence of infiltrations by cancer or other diseases and fibrosis. Learn how a bone marrow biopsy is performed and what it is for.

Specific tests may also be requested for the disease that the doctor suspects, such as immunoelectrophoresis for multiple myeloma or bone marrow culture to identify infections, such as leishmaniasis, for example.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment of pancytopenia is guided by the hematologist according to its cause, and may include the use of drugs that act on immunity, such as Methylprednisolone or Prednisone, or immunosuppressants, such as Cyclosporine, in the case of autoimmune or inflammatory diseases. In addition, if pancytopenia is due to cancer, treatment may involve bone marrow transplantation.

In the case of infections, specific treatments are indicated for each microorganism, such as antibiotics, antivirals or pentavalent antimonials in the case of leishmaniasis, for example. Blood transfusion is not always indicated, but it may be necessary in severe cases that require rapid recovery, depending on the cause.