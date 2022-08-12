What is fleur de sel and what are its benefits?

The salt flower is the name given to the first salt crystals that form and remain on the surface of the salt pans, which can be collected in large shallow clay tanks. This manual operation only removes a very thin film of salt crystals that forms on the surface of the salt water and never touches the bottom.

Fleur de sel is rich in minerals that are useful and necessary for health, which gives it an advantage over refined salt, being a natural source of iron, zinc, magnesium, iodine, fluorine, sodium, calcium, potassium and copper, as it does not suffer any processing or refining after its collection from the sea.

Thus, fleur de sel is an alternative to refined salt, however, you should not exceed 1 teaspoon per day, equivalent to about 4 to 6 grams.

How to use fleur de sel

The fleur de sel can be used as a seasoning in food, but it should not be taken to the fire because in this way it loses its crunchy texture and, therefore, its use is quite different from sea salt. Thus, fleur de sel is excellent for seasoning salads or adding to foods at the end of cooking and, as the flavor of fleur de sel is much more concentrated, you can use a small amount.

The sea salt flower is composed of small white and brittle crystals, with a soft perfume, which reveals the taste of food, adding, in addition to sodium chloride, essential minerals for the balance of the organism.

where to buy fleur de sel

The fleur de sel can be bought in supermarkets and natural products stores, for a price of about 15 reais per 150 grams.

Recipes with fleur de sel

An example of recipes that enhance the properties of fleur de sel are salads.

Zucchini and apple salad

Ingredients

Half zucchini;

4 lettuce leaves;

1 carrot;

1 apple;

1 pinch of fleur de sel;

1 teaspoon of white wine vinegar;

1 tablespoon of rosemary oil.

Preparation mode

Wash the vegetables, put the lettuce in a bowl and add the grated carrots and zucchini. Wash and slice the apple and add. Season and serve as a side dish or main dish in a light meal.