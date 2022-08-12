When to take a calcium supplement

Calcium is an essential mineral for the body because, in addition to being part of the structure of teeth and bones, it is also very important for sending nerve impulses, releasing certain hormones, as well as contributing to muscle contraction.

Although calcium can be ingested in the diet, through the consumption of foods rich in calcium such as milk, almonds or basil, it often also needs to be ingested in the form of a supplement, especially in people who do not consume enough of the mineral or in children and elderly people, who need it in greater numbers.

Despite being important for the body, excess calcium can also cause some serious problems, such as kidney stones, and therefore any supplementation of this mineral should be evaluated and guided by a doctor or nutritionist.

Dangers of excessive calcium supplementation

Excessive calcium and vitamin D supplementation increases the risk of:

kidney stones; calcification of blood vessels;

Thrombosis; clogging of vessels;

Increased blood pressure, stroke and heart attack.

Excess calcium occurs because in addition to supplementation, this mineral is also consumed through food, with milk and its derivatives as the main sources. See a complete list of foods rich in calcium so supplementation is not necessary.

When to take calcium supplements

Calcium and vitamin D supplements are primarily recommended for women taking hormone replacement therapy, as this is the only way the risk of osteoporosis is actually reduced.

Therefore, women who do not take hormone replacement should only take supplements with vitamin D3, which is the inactive form of this vitamin, which will be activated by the kidneys only in the amounts needed by the body. Vitamin D is essential for increasing calcium absorption in the intestine and strengthening bones. See 6 benefits of vitamin D.

Daily calcium and vitamin D recommendation

For women over 50, the recommended calcium intake is 1200 mg per day and 10 mcg per day of vitamin D. A healthy and varied diet provides these nutrients in adequate amounts, in addition to being essential to sunbathe daily for at least 15 minutes to increase vitamin D production.

Thus, supplementation with these nutrients after menopause should be evaluated by the doctor according to the woman’s health conditions, eating habits and the use of hormone replacement therapy.

To avoid having to take supplements, here’s how to strengthen menopausal bones.